Weekend Preview: ‘Insecure’ Is Back For A Second Season Of Awkwardness

HBO

Here’s what we’re watching this weekend. For upcoming premiere dates, check out our full list here.

Insecure (HBO, Sunday 10:30 p.m.) — Issa Rae’s sharp and funny look at single life in LA was one of the best new shows of last year, so it’s safe to say that it’s earned your interest. If you haven’t caught this heady mix of sex, music, and awkwardness yet, catch up on the short first season ahead of Sunday’s premiere. Insecure will make you laugh and cringe in equal measure, but only because it’s the realest.

Game Of Thrones (HBO, Sunday 9:00 p.m.) — Now that Dany has made it to Westeros, she’ll have to play her cards carefully with the heads of state there. Meanwhile, Jon is already having troubles in the North and faces a revolt. #TeamSansa

Killjoys (SyFy, Friday 8:00 p.m.) — As D’Avin looks for answers regarding a Black Warrant, Dutch, and Johnny are thrown for a loop after an ambush.

Dark Matter (SyFy, Friday 9:00 p.m.) — Someone within the Raza attempts to bring it down from the inside while the group is transporting allies.

Wynnona Earp (SyFy, Friday 10:00 p.m.) — Mistakes made by Doc and Wynnona threaten the strength of the group.

Orphan Black (BBCA, Saturday 9:00 p.m.) — As Sarah fights like hell to save Kira from the increasingly aggressive Neolutionists, Rachel discovers a dark secret that makes her question her loyalty to the cause. Honestly, it’s tough to imagine something so evil that it causes Rachel to question her faith, but hopefully whatever it is will provide Sarah with the leverage she needs.

Celebrity Family Feud (ABC, Sunday 8:00 p.m.) — Comedians take over this week on Family Feud, as Paul Scheer, John Gemberling, Adam Pally, Eugene Cordero, and Horatio Sanz face off.

The $100,000 Pyramid (ABC, Sunday 10:00 p.m.) — Colbie Smulders, Ryan Eggold, Kathy Najimy, and Ali Wentworth are competing for cash and prizes this week.

American Grit (Fox, Sunday 9:00 p.m.) — Things get dramatic as the elimination rounds begin and some of the contestants require some tough love.

Claws (TNT, Sunday 9:00 p.m.) — Desna may finally free herself from Uncle Daddy’s control, but drama continues as Jennifer struggles with knowing her secret.

Twin Peaks: The Return (Showtime, Sunday 9:00 p.m.) — Twin Peaks is hoping to remind you of its most controversial chapter: “There’s fire where you are going.”

Power (Starz, Sunday 9:00 p.m.) — Despite Angela’s belief in Ghost’s innocence and attempts to stop the prosecution, Silver is worried that Tasha may have to testify against Ghost.

Ballers (HBO, Sunday 10:00 p.m.) — Elizabeth Warren’s favorite show returns! If you’re a fan of Entourage Meets Football and the Rock, it’s probably safe to assume that you’ve already got plans to catch this HBO comedy.