Weekend Preview: ‘Into The Badlands’ Returns And ‘Feud’ Gets Physical

AMC

Into the Badlands (AMC, Sunday 10:00 p.m.) – In the season two premiere, Sunny confronts a new adversary while making an unexpected ally, and MK learns about his gift in a mysterious place.

Feud: Bette and Joan (FX, Sunday 10:00 p.m.) – Things become physical as production on Baby Jane reaches its climax. Bette’s relationship with her daughter becomes strained when she bonds with a new cast member and Joan reveals an intimate detail about her past.

Grimm (NBC, Friday 8:00 p.m.) – Eve and Nick get sucked into a mysterious portal and the team forms an uneasy alliance when Capt. Renard in order to find them.

Last Man Standing (ABC, Friday 8:00 p.m.) – Mike and Vanessa give Eve conflicting advice after she doesn’t receive an invitation to an anniversary party for Rob’s parents.

The Originals (CW, Friday 8:00 p.m.) – Season four begins with Marcel ruling New Orleans now that Klaus is staked with that mystical blade and Hayley raising Hope one her own. Things seem to be going well for all involved – save the Mikaelson clan who are currently occupying coffins – but a new threat emerges that puts everyone at risk.

Dr. Ken (ABC, Friday 8:30 p.m.) — Ken’s friendship with the CEO of Welltopia prompts Pat to ask Ken to vouch for him regarding a promotion, but Ken is taken aback by what the boss actually has in store.

Reign (CW, Friday 9:00 p.m.) — Lord Darnley must prove himself to Mary in order to get her to accept his marriage proposal while Catherine and Narcisse do damage control.

Sleepy Hollow (Fox, Friday 9:00 p.m.) — A mysterious woman’s identity and allegiances test the team’s cognitive abilities when she wanders into the vault.

Little Big Shots (NBC, Sunday 8:00 p.m.) – A lasso-roping cowboy, an 8-year-old slackliner from Japan, a blues guitarist from England and a 4-year-old geography wiz are tonight’s guests.

NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS, Sunday 8:00 p.m.) — The U.S. Treasury Department is hacked, and Neil and Eric go undercover inside a couple’s retreat to track a tech-savvy husband and wife who are linked to the crime.

Once Upon a Time (ABC, Sunday 8:00 p.m.) – Gideon decides to take up his mission of killing Emma again and Gold goes to great lengths to protect him. Meanwhile, Robin forms a questionable alliance and Emma learns Hook has been keeping a secret.

The Circus: Inside the Greatest Political Show on Earth (Showtime, Sunday 8:00 p.m.) — Season 2 begins with Mark Halperin taking a ride on Air Force One with President Donald Trump.

The Simpsons (Fox, Sunday 8:00 p.m.) — Homer opens up a trophy store in Springfield while Marge consults parenting “experts” when Bart begins heading down the wrong path.

Making History (Fox, Sunday 8:30 p.m.) – Deborah and Dan’s relationship takes a turn when she suspects he’s not the clever inventor he claims to be.

Big Little Lies (HBO, Sunday 9:00 p.m.) – Madeline gets good news about the play but her budding affair with the director complicates things. Meanwhile, Principal Nippal and Ms. Barnes discuss the Ziggy-Amabella situation with Jane and Celeste has a solo therapy session that doesn’t go well.

Black Sails (Starz, Sunday 9:00 p.m.) — Max discovers the real price of freedom as the Walrus sails into uncharted territory.

Chicago Justice (NBC, Sunday 9:00 p.m.) — An ex-Navy SEAL is murdered when he plans on exposing the truth about a top-secret military mission, and the case is jeopardized when the U.S. Department of Justice steps in and insists evidence is classified.

Family Guy (Fox, Sunday 9:00 p.m.) – Peter rebels against Lois’ healthy diet by opening up his own food truck full of fattening foods.

Homeland (Showtime, Sunday 9:00 p.m.) – Carrie catches a big break as Max goes undercover.

Madam Secretary (CBS, Sunday 9:00 p.m.) — Elizabeth’s landmark global climate treaty with more than 200 countries is jeopardized when China threatens to back out due to her planned meeting with an ailing Dalai Lama.

The Walking Dead (AMC, Sunday 9:00 p.m.) – The Saviors take everyone by surprise when they pay an unexpected visit to the Hilltop and this time, they’re taking more than just supplies.

Time After Time (ABC, Sunday 9:00 p.m.) — Dr. John Stevenson meets his match while H.G. and Jane travel back to the 1980s where they make a shocking discovery that could change Vanessa’s life.

The Last Man on Earth (Fox, Sunday 9:30 p.m.) — Todd and Tandy try to figure out Melissa’s current condition by looking into her past.

American Crime (ABC, Sunday 10:00 p.m.) — Jeanette grows suspicious of her family’s intentions surrounding a devastating fire that killed several of their undocumented workers.

Billions (Showtime, Sunday 10:00 p.m.) — Axe’s numbers take a big hit, so he scouts ideas for a quick financial play with a huge payoff while Chuck, Connerty and Sacker try to convince an anxious insider to wear a wire.

Elementary (CBS, Sunday 10:00 p.m.) — The police call Holmes and Watson to consult on a homicide “heard” by a cutting edge gunshot detection system when they can’t find any tangible evidence that a crime was committed.

Girls (HBO, Sunday 10:00 p.m.) – Elijah catches the acting bug again while helping a coworker with an audition and Hannah refuses Adam’s request to screen his film.

Shades of Blue (NBC, Sunday 10:00 p.m.) — After Wozniak refuses to play ball with the FBI, Stahl turns up the heat on Harlee, who lands in the middle of Wozniak’s dangerous plan to free himself from the Feds by reeling in a bigger fish.

Crashing (HBO, Sunday 10:30 p.m.) — Pete’s folks come to New York for his mom’s birthday, so he asks Jess to act like nothing’s changed, but a tense dinner reveals harsh truths about their relationships as Jess struggles to keep quiet.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Taraji P. Henson, Pitbull, Run the Jewels