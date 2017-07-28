Weekend Preview: Fire Meets Ice On ‘Game Of Thrones’

HBO

Here’s what we’re watching this weekend. For upcoming premiere dates, check out our full list here.

Game of Thrones (HBO, Sunday 9:00 p.m.) — Fans have been waiting for six seasons (even longer for book readers) for Jon and Dany to finally come face to face, and this Sunday it is finally happening. Whether they become allies, enemies, or lovers remains to be seen, but this is definitely one of those huge moments that we should expect in the final stretch to someone securing the Iron Throne. Also, hopefully someone has the guts to tell Cersei that the dragon-killing crossbow is really stupid.

Killjoys (SyFy, Friday 8:00 p.m.) — During their sneak attack on the Rack, the rebels are forced to clean house.

Dark Matter (SyFy, Friday 9:00 p.m.) — The crew is taking a trip through space and time thanks to the Blink Drive.

Wynnona Earp (SyFy, Friday 10:00 p.m.) — After dealing with her family’s curse her entire life, Wynnona might have finally found the root cause.

Orphan Black (BBCA, Saturday 9:00 p.m.) — With only three episodes left, the fallout from Rachel’s (gruesome) decision last week will surely start to unfold. Also, here’s hoping that regular Alison shows up, because the current iteration is just unsettling. The girl just needs bangs.

Celebrity Family Feud (ABC, Sunday 8:00 p.m.) — Steve Harvey’s own family competes this week, as well as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Ralph Sampson.

The $100,000 Pyramid (ABC, Sunday 10:00 p.m.) — It’s an interesting mishmash of guests this week, with Rachael Ray, Curtis Stone, David Arquette, and RuPaul.

American Grit (Fox, Sunday 9:00 p.m.) — A potential double elimination raises the stakes of the competition this week.

Claws (TNT, Sunday 9:00 p.m.) — While Polly is getting things done, Jennifer gets really into square dancing. (You guys, what is this show?)

Twin Peaks: The Return (Showtime, Sunday 9:00 p.m.) — “Let’s rock.”

Power (Starz, Sunday 9:00 p.m.) — Ghost’s trial continues.

Ballers (HBO, Sunday 10:00 p.m.) — Spencer hooks up with an old flame while in Vegas.

Insecure (HBO, Sunday 10:30 p.m.) — After whatever the hell that was with Lawrence last week, Issa is going to practice the fine art of hoeing.