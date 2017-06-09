BBC

Orphan Black (BBC, Saturday 10:00 p.m.) – Season five opens with Sarah racing to save Cosima while struggling to survive on the island herself as Cosima reunites with Delphine.

Dark Matter (Syfy, Friday 8:00 p.m.) – Syfy’s giving us two hours of Dark Matter tonight for the show’s season three premiere. The series returns with the survivors of the EOS-7 battle fighting to regroup amidst the backdrop of corporate war. The past comes back to haunt the crew of the Raza while Ryo Ishida, now emperor of Zairon, makes an enemy of his former allies.

Idiotsitter (Comedy Central, Saturday 8:00 p.m.) – Season two begins with Billie and Gene heading to college. While Billie hopes to earn the title of professor at the school, Gene sets her sights on making a video go viral. Later, Gene tries to help Billie lose her virginity and the ladies take advantage of an empty campus when the school’s students and staff go on spring break. If you don’t know who Jillian Bell is, it’s time to get familiar.

Jimmy Kimmel Live: Game Night (ABC, Friday 8:00 p.m.) – Owen Wilson stops by to play some games.

The Originals (CW, Friday 8:00 p.m.) – The Hollow presents Kol with an ultimatum that pits him against his siblings as Marcel and Rebekah are forced to confront their feelings for each other and Hayley is left fighting for her life when the Hollow sets its sights on her.

Reign (CW, Friday 9:00 p.m.) – Mary endures a difficult and dangerous childbirth and Elizabeth discovers that someone in her inner circle caused the death of her close friend.

Wynonna Earp (Syfy, Friday 10:00 p.m.) – Season two kicks off with Wynonna and the gang encountering a new evil when a host of demons enter the Ghost River Triangle.

Doctor Who (PBS, Saturday 9:00 p.m.) – Bill and the Doctor investigate how “God save the Queen” has been scrawled on the surface of Mars.

The Son (AMC, Saturday 9:00 p.m.) – Season one ends with the tribe facing an unexpected return in 1849. In 1915, Eli’s plan for the future forces Pete into a life-or-death decision about his loyalties.

Celebrity Family Feud (NBC, Sunday 8:00 p.m.) — The Season 3 premiere features Kelly Clarkson against Amy Schumer, and Bindi Irwin and her family against Chrissy Metz.

The 71st Annual Tony Awards (CBS, Sunday 8:00 p.m.) – Kevin Spacey hosts the 71st annual celebration of Broadway’s finest from Radio City Music Hall and honestly, we wouldn’t be surprised if somehow, Hamilton won all of the awards again.

Bob’s Burgers (Fox, Sunday 8:30 p.m.) — Bob’s dream of becoming an outdoorsman is in sight when he learns a nearby wildness-equipment store is having a going-out-of-business sale, and his newfound expertise is put to the test when he gets locked overnight in the store.

American Gods (Starz, Sunday 9:00 p.m.) – We get a closer look at Mad Sweeney’s tragic past as Laura joins an unlikely travel companion on the road back to life and to Shadow.

American Grit (Fox, Sunday 9:00 p.m.) — 17 new competitors head to Hampton Island, Ga., where the Cadre will be divide into two teams as season two beings.

Claws (TNT, Sunday 9:00 p.m.) — Niecy Nash stars in this new dark comedy about five hardworking yet treacherous manicurists at a Florida nail salon.

Fear the Walking Dead (AMC, Sunday 9:00 p.m.) – Alicia and Nick fall in with new crowds as the family struggles to adjust and Madison discovers more about Otto’s past.

Twin Peaks: The Return (Showtime, Sunday 9:00 p.m.) – Tonight’s episode description: “Don’t die.” That’s probably enough to go by, right?

Silicon Valley (HBO, Sunday 10:00 p.m.) – Jack faces a setback and Richard considers going into to business with the tech world’s latest “it” boy.

The $100,000 Pyramid (ABC, Sunday 10:00 p.m.) — In the season two premiere, Leslie Jones competes against LL Cool J.

Veep (HBO, Sunday 10:30 p.m.) – Amy tries to convince Selina to let her whip Mike into shape and Jonah is pressured to land a coveted interview.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Mandy Moore, Jerrod Carmichael, Bebe Rexha featuring Lil Wayne

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Kate McKinnon, John Cena, Mac DeMarco

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Jim Gaffigan, Anna Chlumsky, Louie Anderson