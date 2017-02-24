Watch This Before Placing Your Oscar Bets

Weekend Preview: Jimmy Kimmel Hosts The Oscars And ‘The Walking Dead’ Takes The Fight To The Saviors

02.24.17 1 hour ago

ABC

89th Academy Awards (ABC, Sunday 8:30 p.m.) — Jimmy Kimmel hosts the 89th annual Academy Awards this weekend. Expect La La Land to win pretty much everything — because Hollywood loves itself — but here’s hoping some other great films, like Moonlight, get noticed too. And though Trump won’t be watching, his name probably will be mentioned a few times.

The Walking Dead (AMC, Sunday 9:00 p.m.) — An Alexandrian tries to navigate the mysterious inner workings of the Saviors compound.

Grimm (NBC, Friday 8:00 p.m.) — Eve begins to feel the aftereffects of the death grip as Nick, Hank and Wu launch an investigation into the deadly attacks on a group of scientists.

Last Man Standing (ABC, Friday 8:00 p.m.) — Mike and Vanessa try to make church more interesting after the girls stop going. Meanwhile, Kyle is a guest on Ryan’s podcast, and they have a conversation they don’t expect their wives to hear.

MacGyver (CBS, Friday 8:00 p.m.) — Bozer’s first overseas mission begins with a terrorist attack, causing the team to have to avoid the authorities using only a ruler and coconut oil.

Rosewood (Fox, Friday 8:00 p.m.) — Villa’s brother returns home for the first time in years as Rosewood tries to work around a new health issue while the team investigates the death of a female astronaut.

The Vampire Diaries (CW, Friday 8:00 p.m.) — Caroline and Alaric deal with their daughters’ burgeoning magical powers as Damon and Stefan join forces against Cade in order to save Elena’s casket.

Dr. Ken (ABC, Friday 8:30 p.m.) — After Allison discovers a lump in her breast, the gang at Welltopia offer her support while she awaits the results of a biopsy.

Emerald City (NBC, Friday 9:00 p.m.) — The WIzard arrives at the Kingdom of Ev expecting an arsenal of guns and gets a less than friendly reception. Elsewhere, Dorothy and Lucas face off and Tip and West solidify their bond.

Hawaii Five-0 (CBS, Friday 9:00 p.m.) — McGarrett and Danny finally track down the missing uranium, which has been built into a bomb located in the middle of the jungle. Their job now is to carefully extract it through dangerous terrain before it detonates.

Reign (CW, Friday 9:00 p.m.) — Gideon tries to convince Mary to give up her duties as queen for love and Claude and her sister Leeza become unexpected adversaries.

Shark Tank (ABC, Friday 9:00 p.m.) — Millennial entrepreneurs are featured, one of whom will make a deal that takes Shark Tank across the $100 million threshold. Included: Artificial-free nutrients are pitched as the future of food supplements; a woman from Scranton, Pa., asks for help propelling her training and educational courses for would-be drone pilots; two college friends want to make a deal for their elephant-themed apparel; and a San Diego trio introduce a stylish option to the standard beach towel.

Sleepy Hollow (Fox, Friday 9:00 p.m.) — Molly has a vision of a grim future while a supernatural infection from a viral video wreaks havoc on the town.

Ransom (CBS, Saturday 8:00 p.m.) — A senator’s daughter is kidnapped and Eric’s team delve into the politician’s darkest secrets to bring her home.

The Missing (Starz, Sunday 8:00 p.m.) — Julien pursues the Giroux case in Paris while, two years later, Gemma discovers a vital clue.

Big Little Lies (HBO, Sunday 9:00 p.m.) — Celeste tries to convince Perry to go to counseling as Ziggy digs into why Jane moved to Monterey. Meanwhile, Nathan and Ed have a tense conversation about their wives and Madeline feels slighted by Renata.

Homeland (Showtime, Sunday 9:00 p.m.) — Saul meets up with an old friends and Carrie follows a new lead.

Black Sails (Starz, Sunday 9:00 p.m.) — When the Royal Navy returns to England, the West Indies turn into a war zone and the shores of New Providence Island run red with blood.

Billions (Showtime, Sunday 10:00 p.m.) — Axe uses a talented intern to initiating a new financial play to hurt the competition. Meanwhile, Chuck deploys his team to quickly find a high-profile case that might save his sinking status.

Girls (HBO, Sunday 10:00 p.m.) — Hannah meet an author she used to admire whose reputation has been ruined by some disturbing allegations.

Crashing (HBO, Sunday 10:30 p.m.) — Pete gives Artie Lange a ride to Albany, N.Y., and gets to open for the gig he’s sharing with T.J. Miller, but winds up going to extremes with a fan to make sure Artie stays clean and sober.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Hugh Jackman, Mandy Moore, Chronixx

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Allison Williams, Cush Jumbo, Carmen Lynch

