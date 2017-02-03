Fox

Super Bowl LI: Patriots vs. Falcons (Fox, Sunday 6:30 p.m.) — Super Bowl LI kicks off as the New England Patriots take on the Atlanta Falcons. Four-time champ Tom Brady QBs the Patriots in their record ninth Super Bowl, a matchup of the 2016 NFL leaders in scoring (Falcons) and fewest points allowed (Pats). Lady Gaga is our halftime performer this year and word is a Hamilton trio will be signing the national anthem. Oh, and there will be a few commercials in between all of this.

24: Legacy (Fox, Sunday 10:30 p.m.) — The new 24 reboot airs directly after the Super Bowl tonight with Corey Hawkins playing Eric Carter, a military hero who returns to the U.S. and seeks help from CTU when a plan for one of the largest-scale terror attacks on American soil surfaces.

Santa Clarita Diet (Netflix, Friday) — One of the weirdest, bloodiest comedies to come around in a while premieres on Netflix today. Starring Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant, the show follows a suburban housewife who becomes a zombie and must figure out how to go on living her normal life while also snacking on her neighbors. Luckily she has a really supportive husband.

Grimm (NBC, Friday 8:00 p.m.) — Adalind discovers an extremely weak Eve hiding in the tunnels; Capt. Renard continues to be haunted by a ghost from his past; and Nick, Hank and Wu investigate a bizarre murder in a local park. At the same time all of this is happening, a new Wesen with a deadly hunger is unearthed after lying dormant for seven years.

Last Man Standing (ABC, Friday 8:00 p.m.) — Mike and Vanessa pressure Eve to apply to college but they aren’t pleased with her strange choice in schools. Elsewhere, Kyle and Mandy have Ed’s recently deceased dog stuffed in order to help him grieve.

MacGyver (CBS, Friday 8:00 p.m.) — The team has to worry about an FBI agent gone rogue and performance reviews from their new boss.

Rosewood (Fox, Friday 8:00 p.m.) — Donna’s presence at the lab is beginning to affect Rosewood’s work as the team investigate an unusual death that may be tied to the rise of a former child star.

The Vampire Diaries (CW, Friday 8:00 p.m.) — Bonnie and Enzo depart on a romantic road trip with the beel in tow while Caroline and Matt try to protect the town’s residents from Cade, who has returned to Mystic Falls with a new assignment for Damon and Stefan.

Dr. Ken (ABC, Friday 8:30 p.m.) — Allison’s moved by a poem that Dave actually wrote for Emily on Valentine’s Day, but Ken lets his wife think it was meant for her.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (CW, Friday 9:00 p.m.) — Season two ends with Rebecca looking towards the future thanks to a visit from her dad. Elsewhere, White Josh and Darryl arrive at an unexpected crossroads and regular Josh takes a hard look at his life.

Emerald City (NBC, Friday 9:00 p.m.) — Dorothy learns more about her past after her confrontation with the Wizard — who is apparently a fan of Pink Floyd. Meanwhile, Lucas teams up with West to uncover his memories and the Wizard enacts his plan with Langwidere to prepare for the battle to come.

Hawaii Five-0 (CBS, Friday 9:00 p.m.) — Somehow, an investigation into the illegal practice of shark finning ends with the discovery of former Nazi war criminal hiding out in an old leper colony in Hawaii.

Shark Tank (ABC, Friday 9:00 p.m.) — A professional bodybuilder from Nevada impresses the Sharks with his unique cooler; a mom asks “Uncle Wonderful” for help while she pitches her stylish version of a baby mat; and two California surfers want to make a deal for their portable pressurized shower kit.

Sleepy Hollow (Fox, Friday 9:00 p.m.) — When Dreyfuss’ former partner resurfaces intent on revenge, the rest of the gang learn about his past involvement with the supernatural.

Blue Bloods (CBS, Friday 10:00 p.m.) — A parole officer’s romance with an ex-con leads to a possible cover-up in a gang leader’s shooting.

Ransom (CBS, Saturday 8:00 p.m.) — Eric’s former FBI boss brings him in to negotiate with an extremist from a racist group that is threatening to set off bombs all over New York City.

Saturday Night Live (NBC, Saturday 11:30 p.m.) — Kristen Stewart hosts SNL for the first time this weekend with musical guest Alessia Cara. Stewart is naturally awkward so expect plenty of sketches to play to that. And, as always, more Trump bashing.

Mercy Street (PBS, Sunday 8:00 p.m.) — Alice helps Frank escape and McBurney hopes to distance Foster from Mary by sending him on a house call to a nearby army camp.

Black Sails (Starz, Sunday 9:00 p.m.) — Silver goes to an unlikely source for help as Eleanor reveals her plans for Rogers and Flint accepts Billy’s authority.

The Young Pope (HBO, Sunday 9:00 p.m.) — Voiello does some damage-control after a would be priest commits suicide, which interrupts his plans to bring about Lenny’s downfall. Meanwhile, a family reunion proves distracting for the new pope and presents a moral dilemma for Sister Mary.

Victoria on Masterpiece (PBS, Sunday 9:00 p.m.) — Victoria and Albert’s potential marriage is called into question when critic debate whether the young monarch should promise to obey her foreign husband.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Gordon Ramsay, Alessia Cara, experts from “Ask This Old House”

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Priyanka Chopra, Thomas Sadoski, Pat Brown