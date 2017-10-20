Weekend Preview: ‘The Walking Dead’ Comes Back To Life





AMC

The Walking Dead (Sunday, AMC 9:00 p.m.) — Humanity is marching on into season 8. In the premiere, Rick’s group has united with the Kingdom and Hilltop to bring the fight to Negan and the Saviors. Honestly, Rick really needs to step up and come up with a better name for his team. “The Group” is pretty lame.

Once Upon A Time (Friday, ABC 8:00) — While Henry bonds with his daughter Lucy, she tries to open his eyes to the truth about their family.

Macgyver (Friday, CBS 8:00 p.m.) — MacGyver uses a needle and his teeth to escape and help the team rescue another of Murdoc’s victims.

Hell’s Kitchen (Friday, FOX 8:00 p.m.) — A “game of chance” makes getting ingredients for the remaining contestants a little dicier.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (Friday, The CW 8:00 p.m.) — Rebecca finds that building a legal case against Josh is boring, so she turns to Nathaniel to make things a little sexier. Josh, on the other hand, is struggling with the whole “becoming a priest” thing.

Jane The Virgin (Friday, The CW 9:00 p.m.) — Jane finds balancing her relationship with Adam with the responsibility of motherhood to be harder than she expected.

Marvel’s Inhumans (Friday, ABC 9:00 p.m.) — Black Bolt and Medusa try and locate the rest of their banished family while Maximus shakes things up back in Attilan.

Hawaii 5-0 (Friday, CBS 9:00 p.m.) — HPD system is hacked, leaving informants exposed, leading to a death.

The Exorcist (Friday, FOX 9:00 p.m.) — Tomas continues to wonder what brought him to Seattle. Andy deals with strange happenings on the island.

Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency (Saturday, BBC 9:00 p.m.) — The team’s back together! By following some strange clues, they discover the body in the car that fell out of the tree connects to one of Sheriff Hobbs’ cold cases.



Bob’s Burgers (Sunday, FOX 7:30 p.m.) — The Belchers once again take on Halloween. Linda and the kids decide to track down a wolf that’s been terrifying the neighborhood while Bob suspects that Teddy might be a werewolf.

Outlander (Sunday, Starz 8:00 p.m.) — Jamie and Claire are reunited after 20 years, so no one’s going to be wearing any clothes. After five devastating episodes without any interactions, the fans deserve this.

The Simpsons (Sunday, FOX 8:00 p.m.) — The annual Treehouse of Horror is upon us and Lisa will find an alternate version of her family, Maggie is possessed by a demon, and Homer cannibalizes himself.

Ghosted (Sunday, FOX 8:30 p.m.) — After a deadly amphibious creature escapes in the Bureau Underground, the whole office is on lockdown while Leroy and Max have to eliminate the threat.

Family Guy (Sunday, FOX 9:00 p.m.) — A dollar gets passed around from character to character in Quahog.

The Deuce (Sunday, HB0 9:00 p.m.) — Candy eyes a different job on Harvey’s set, but Lori struggles with the demands of porn acting. Abby asks Vincent to accompany her to a party.

Ray Donavan (Sunday, SHOWTIME 9:00 p.m.) — Ray searches for Frank Barnes while trying to get Bridget out of jail.

The Last Man On Earth (Sunday, FOX 9:30 p.m.) — Carol panics when Todd and Melissa leave for their honeymoon and Erica and Gail decide to live on their own for a while, so she and Tandy try to convince everyone that they’re safer together.

Ten Days In The Valley (Sunday, ABC 10:00 p.m.) — Due to her belief that Pete took Lake, Jane sets off on a dark and dangerous path.

Curb Your Enthusiasm (Sunday, HBO 10:00 p.m.) — Larry has a breakthrough in therapy.

White Famous (Sunday, Showtime 10:00 p.m.) — While his career is on the rise, Floyd’s commitment to “Angry Black” wavers after learning Sadie’s new boyfriend has been cast as his co-star.

Vice Principals (Sunday, HBO 10:30 p.m.) — Russell’s job is in jeopardy and Gamby gets caught in the crossfire.