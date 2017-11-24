Weekend Preview: Not Even Thanksgiving Can Stop ‘The Walking Dead’

AMC

The Walking Dead (Sunday, AMC 9:00 p.m.) — Sure, you could continue to spend time with your loved ones during this long Thanksgiving weekend, or you could watch Rick and the rest of the group fight to survive in an increasingly brutal landscape where man is the true monster, not the actual zombies. This week, an argument breaks out on the Hilltop, and the consequences could be deadly.

The Miss Universe Pageant (Sunday, FOX 7:00 p.m.) — Steve Harvey hosts the pageant yet again, featuring nearly 100 women from around the world. A fun family bonding activity could be betting whether or not Harvey will read the correct name this year.

Outlander (Sunday, Starz 8:00 p.m.) — Everyone’s favorite star-crossed lovers are separated yet again, with Claire marooned on an island that will require all of her survival skills while Jamie tries to buoy his crew despite a crippled ship and numerous setbacks.

Shameless (Sunday, Showtime 9:00 p.m.) — Frank joins the PTA (this will not end well). Fiona gets a blast from the past (this will probably also not end well).

Curb Your Enthusiasm (Sunday, HBO 10:00 p.m.) — While he and Jeff are pitching a new creative project, Larry is also blackmailed by an employee and tortured by a figure from his past.

SMILF (Sunday, Showtime 10:00 p.m.) — The extreme mud run isn’t the worst thing that Bridget has to deal with: Rafi and Tutu baptize Larry without her consent.

Search Party (Sunday, TBS 10:00 p.m.) — Shockingly, it’s hard for things to get back to normal after you commit murder. The group tries to settle back into their mundane lives in Brooklyn, but the paranoia and guilt after such a crime become almost too much to bear.

White Famous (Sunday, Showtime 10:32 p.m.) — Floyd has to put aside his pride and appear in Kali’s music video.