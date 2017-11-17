Weekend Preview: War Continues To Rage On ‘The Walking Dead’

AMC

The Walking Dead (Sunday, AMC 9:00 p.m.) — This week’s episode focuses on Negan and the Saviors with an inside look into what their day to day looks like. Dear TV writers: you don’t have to humanize every villain. Some dudes are just bad.

Once Upon A Time (Friday, ABC 8:00 p.m.) — Hook is out for revenge while Henry and Ella follow Alice into Wonderland.

Blindspot (Friday, NBC 8:00 p.m.) — While everyone else is dealing with a bomber in Manhattan, Jane uncovers some terrible secrets about her childhood.

Macgyver (Friday, CBS 8:00 p.m.) — Macgyver steals some priceless art using a shoelace and a tablecloth in an attempt to draw an art thief out of hiding.

Hell’s Kitchen (Friday, FOX 8:00 p.m.) — It’s “Fight For Your Life” night, and the 12 remaining contestants will have to take on Gordon Ramsay’s signature dish, tagliatelle with oysters.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (Friday, The CW 8:00 p.m.) — After last week’s drama, Rebecca is back in West Covina, so we’ll see if her friends will forgive her for all the horrible things she said to them (they will because they’re good people, especially you, Daryl Whitefeather).

Jane The Virgin (Friday, The CW 9:00 p.m.) — Jane’s book is finally out, but her book tour hits a snag.

Hawaii 5-0 (Friday, CBS 9:00 p.m.) — Steve makes a devastating mistake during a bank heist and Adam adjusts to a home without Kono.

The Exorcist (Friday, FOX 9:00 p.m.) — Sh*t gets real as the exorcism of the foster home gets underway, forcing Marcus and Tomas to face an evil greater than they’ve ever faced before.

Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency (Saturday, BBC 9:00 p.m.) — As the team faces off against a host of foes, things do not go as planned.