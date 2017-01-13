HBO

The Young Pope (HBO, Sunday 9:00 p.m.) – The show we’ve all been waiting for in 2017 is finally here. HBO premieres its new series about the reign of the ficticious Pope Pius XIII, aka Lenny Belardo, the first American pontiff. Not only is Jude Law playing the young pope, he’s also wearing some stylish white robes, a hat even Olivia Pope would be jealous of and he gives absolutely no f*cks about the rules of the Catholic Church. Did we mention Diane Keaton is his nanny nun turned political advisor? Yeah, this is happening.

Saturday Night Live (NBC, Saturday 11:30 p.m.) – The first episode of 2017 is here and it’s pretty fitting that Star Wars heroine Felicity Jones is hosting it. Expect plenty of Trump jabs – they’ve become SNL’s bread and butter over the past year and with PeeGate fresh in our minds, there’s no reason to stop blasting tiny hands now.

Victoria on Masterpiece (PBS, Sunday 9:00 p.m.) – Since The Crown did so well for Netflix, PBS thought it would try its hand at a historical drama focused on the British monarchy, this time on Queen Victoria, who ascended to the throne at age 18 in 1837. As the young Victoria tries to assert her own authority over men who would manipulate, her friendship with the prime minister causes chaos in Parliament.

Grimm (NBC, Friday 8:00 p.m.) – Hank and Wu believe they’ve discovered a way to stop Renard once and for all as Nick makes a pact with potentially deadly consequences. Meanwhile, Diana shows off her abilities while in the care of Monroe and Rosalee and Eve and Trubel do some digging to figure out the mystery of the cloth found with the healing stick.

Last Man Standing (ABC, Friday 8:00 p.m.) — Mike and his poker pals bond during colonoscopy prep and Vanessa crashes the Baxter girls’ slumber party.

MacGyver (CBS, Friday 8:00 p.m.) – With only a large blade and a water bottle, Mac must save the pilot of a downed helicopter while also preventing an escaped war criminal from taking him and Jack prisoner.

Rosewood (Fox, Friday 8:00 p.m.) – Rosewood deals with some surprising news about Tawnya as the team investigates the death of an infamous music producer whose mummified corpse turns up on a yacht.

The Vampire Diaries (CW, Friday 8:00 p.m.) — Stefan and Damon attend an anger management support group looking for their next victim as Sybil uses a group of high school students as leverage to get Caroline to steal an ancient artifact.

Dr. Ken (ABC, Friday 8:30 p.m.) – Ken is shocked to learn molly’s boyfriend is quitting med school to become an artist and Donna sports a new look outside of Welltopia.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (CW, Friday 9:00 p.m.) – A family bar mitzvah and a meeting with her old rabbi convince Rebecca to redouble her efforts to find happiness.

Emerald City (NBC, Friday 9:00 p.m.) – Tip and Jack seek a cure in the City of Ev as the witches’ power grows and the Wizard sends men to kill Dorothy.

Hawaii Five-0 (CBS, Friday 9:00 p.m.) – The team investigates a murder during a police convention on the island as Max prepares to say goodbye to his Five-O family.

Shark Tank (ABC, Friday 9:00 p.m.) — A single mom from Allen, Texas, pitches an eco-friendly method for disposing cooking grease; a young man from Ukraine impresses the Sharks with his knowledge of building block toys; a Pittsburgh mother is enthusiastic about her line of nursing apparel; and a yoga enthusiast from New York hopes that her limited experience doesn’t prevent a deal for her modern take on leg warmers.

Sleepy Hollow (Fox, Friday 9:00 p.m.) – Ichabod takes on a new case that may involve witchcraft. His only problem is getting Diana to believe that.

Blue Bloods (CBS, Friday 10:00 p.m.) — Danny works as a bodyguard for an ex-con who served time for someone else, so Danny searches for the real criminal.

Sherlock on Masterpiece (PBS, Sunday 7:00 p.m.) – We’ve reached the end of season four, but before we say goodbye, there are some unresolved questions that need to be answered. A few long-buried secrets catch up with Holmes and Watson tonight and someone is probably going to die by the end of the episode.

NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS, Sunday 8:00 p.m.) — Planted evidence by the mole results in the arrests of Callen, Sam, Granger and Deeks, on the same day Under Secretary Duggan returns for Hetty’s resignation.

The Librarians (TNT, Sunday 8:00 p.m.) – A Librarian goes on a mission to save the Monkey King’s homeland after ruthless collector of magical artifacts seizes it.

The Simpsons (Fox, Sunday 8:00 p.m.) – Mr. Burns is left bankrupt after a mysterious music mogul cons him so he enlists Homer, Bart, rapper Jazzy James and the mogul’s ex-wife, Praline to exact his revenge.

To Tell the Truth (ABC, Sunday 8:00/9:00 p.m.) — Ross Mathews; Iliza Shlesinger; Cedric the Entertainer; and Jamie Chung join the panel. Guests include the owner of a national land speed record; a former NFL player turned opera singer; a nude art model; and the world’s fastest auctioneer. Later, Martha Plimpton; Tom Bergeron; Sherri Shepherd; and David Arquette join the panel. Guests include the very first guest on The Oprah Winfrey Show; someone who lost 365 pounds by walking; someone who ate Starbucks for a year; someone who can extract venom from snakes; and a professional butt model.

Homeland (Showtime, Sunday 9:00 p.m.) – Season six kicks off with Carrie returning to the U.S. work and immediately navigating the tricky transition of a new chief of state after a presidential election. Meanwhile, she takes on the case of a Muslim man who may have been wrongly accused of planning a terrorist attack.

Madam Secretary (CBS, Sunday 9:00 p.m.) – Elizabeth and her staff head to Africa to offer aid and are surprised to learn that China has arrived first with their own plan to help the continent.

The Mick (Fox, Sunday 9:00 p.m.) – The family forgets Ben’s birthday but when they try to make it up to him by throwing an elaborate surprise party, things go horribly wrong.

Family Guy (Fox, Sunday 9:30 p.m.) — Rob Gronkowski of the New England Patriots stops by to party with the guys but his crazy antics soon land them all in trouble.

Elementary (CBS, Sunday 10:00 p.m.) — Holmes and Watson investigate a clown’s murder upstate and discover a connection between his death and the creation of a new weaponized virus.

The Affair (Showtime, Sunday 10:00 p.m.) — An unexpected event gives Alison reason to celebrate but it also causes her to confront some harsh truths. Meanwhile, Cole’s frustrations with Alison reach a tipping point.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Claire Danes, J.K. Simmons, Sampha, Jake Clemons

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Cuba Gooding Jr., Rupert Friend, Gary Gulman