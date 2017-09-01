Weekend Preview: ‘Twin Peaks: The Return’ Comes To An End

Showtime

Here’s what we’re watching this weekend. For upcoming premiere dates, check out our full list here.

Twin Peaks: The Return (Showtime, Sunday 9:00 p.m.) — The return of Twin Peaks has been miraculous, frustrating, and truly unique television. While there is at this point no talk of a second season of this revival, fans of the original series will no doubt be left satisfied by Sunday’s double episode finale. At the very least, it will give them something to obsess over for the next twenty years.

Killjoys (Syfy, Friday 8:00 p.m.) — When it seemed like all of the Killjoys were ready for war, Aneel changes the game completely.

Power (Starz, Sunday 9:00 p.m.) — Ghost and Tommy are on a quest for revenge after tragedy strikes, while Tasha tries to keep things together at home. Angela gets closer to finding out Ghost’s secret.

Survivor’s Remorse (Starz, Sunday 10:00 p.m.) — Cam visits Rodney in prison, while Reggie heads to Boston to back him up. M-Chuck is looking for closure on all of this paternity test drama.

Ballers (HBO, Sunday 10:00 p.m.) — Spencer is left to clean up the mess that Ricky left after his unfortunate run in with a brash high school student.

Insecure (HBO, Sunday 10:30 p.m.) — Everyone ends up at the same dinner party, and the drama that has long been bubbling beneath the surface boils over. Molly finds herself in an uncomfortable position with Dro, forcing her to reconsider their relationship. Issa tries to mend fences with Freida.