Weekend Preview: It’s About Time You Start Watching ‘Wynonna Earp’

Here’s what we’re watching this weekend. For upcoming premiere dates, check out our full list here.

Wynonna Earp (Syfy, Friday 10:00 p.m.) — Wynonna Earp is a bit of a hard sell. With a low budget and lack of familiar leads, it can get lost in the Peak TV landscape. However, you would be hard pressed to find a tighter ensemble and wittier dialogue anywhere. It is truly the spiritual successor of Buffy that fans deserve. As the drama between Wynonna and Doc continues, it is high time that you caught up.

Killjoys (Syfy, Friday 8:00 p.m.) — Johnny and Dutch are both forced to face demons from their past.

Dark Matter (Syfy, Friday 9:00 p.m.) — Two’s past is called into question when a friend of Android’s makes a distress call.

Orphan Black (BBCA, Saturday 9:00 p.m.) — There are only two episodes left of the series, and Orphan Black isn’t even releasing footage ahead of the new episodes to avoid spoilers. If the new episode is anything like the perfect devastation of last week’s, it’s safe to say that you should watch with a very large glass of wine.

Celebrity Family Feud (ABC, Sunday 8:00 p.m.) — Former contestants from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette face off this week, as well as Sandra Lee and Lea Thompson.

The $100,000 Pyramid (ABC, Sunday 10:00 p.m.) — Bobby Moynihan, Debi Mazar, Wendie Malick, and Jesse Palmer compete this week.

American Grit (Fox, Sunday 9:00 p.m.) — This season of American Grit comes to an end and a winner will finally be revealed.

Claws (TNT, Sunday 9:00 p.m.) — Jenna is learning how to be a Dixie Mafia wife while Desna tries to escape her biggest scrape yet.

Twin Peaks: The Return (Showtime, Sunday 9:00 p.m.) — “What story is that, Charlie?”

Ray Donavan (Showtime, Sunday 10:00 p.m.) — The long running drama returns with Ray facing his court ordered anger management training.

Power (Starz, Sunday 9:00 p.m.) — Now that he’s back on his feet and in his nightclub, Ghost continues to face trouble on all sides.

Game of Thrones (HBO, Sunday 9:00 p.m.) — Following her serious losses in the previous two episodes, Daenerys is forced to regroup and change her strategies. Hopefully Arya makes it back to Winterfell to help Sansa manage the new and creepier Bran.

Ballers (HBO, Sunday 10:00 p.m.) — Spencer finds that his Las Vegas expansion initiative will not be as smooth as he had hoped as he faces some unexpected resistance.

Insecure (HBO, Sunday 10:30 p.m.) — Now that she’s had a relatively clean break from Lawrence, Issa is going to embrace the single life with all of the glorious awkwardness that we’ve come to expect. Molly, however, may be a little luckier in love.