Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

WARNING: Obvious spoilers for Westworld season one ahead.

Westworld follows up its big haul of Emmy nominations with an appearance on the big stage at Comic-Con, giving us our first glimpse at the aftermath of the first season finale. Not everybody bit the big one at the hands of our killer robots, but it doesn’t seem like they’re going to be making it too far in the true wilds of this artificial western.