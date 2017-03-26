HBO

WARNING: Spoilers for Westworld season one below, which you’d already know if you’d just listen to the voices in your head and watch the show

The end of Westworld season one was definitely one of the finer conclusions to a drawn out, mysterious television journey than we’ve seen in recent years. If you haven’t seen it yet, don’t worry. The main ending won’t be spoiled here, but there are some tidbits you might want to avoid if you hate spoilers at all levels.

The cast and creators of the show were at Paleyefest 2017 on Saturday night and apparently, mum was the word on any juicy details about season two. That doesn’t mean nothing of value wasn’t pulled from the chat, but it does mean there aren’t any major revelations on what we can expect once the show returns in 2018. Jonathan Nolan was not ready to share any secrets at all, while Lisa Joy made her way around without sharing too much. This seemed to be the theme for the entire production of the show because even the cast seemed to be in the dark about most of the show’s big secrets.

Ed Harris and Jimmi Simpson were apparently not aware they were playing the same person, Evan Rachel Wood was unaware Bernard was a robot, and she also thought she was the dastardly Wyatt. It was just a big secret party, even when Nolan once again spills the beans on Thandie Newton’s Maeve actually making her decision to stay in the park on her own and sparking “free will” among the machines. It’s one of the many things that will be explored during season two, complete with a slight change in format according to TV Insider: