‘Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later’ Now Has An Alternate Opening That’s Heavy On The Crushing Reality Of Life

09.02.17 21 mins ago

The latest season of Wet Hot American Summer gave us a look at the gang ten years after the events of the film and first Netflix series, but it almost seemed to move by too fast. You wanted more, possibly an entire episode of Ronald Reagan attempting to explain his evil plan to the former campers or even a bit more on their planned meeting at 9:30. That might be why Netflix released this alternate opening for the show, giving one last shot of nostalgia and delivering it with a punch to the gut.

It’s weird, it’s a little too realistic for some folks, and it’s a nice addition to the series if you were curious about what Coop was doing before he showed up at camp and wasn’t hanging out at his editor’s office. Turns out he’s just out there inadvertently crushing the dreams of waitresses and making stupid jokes, just living the American dream.

