What Is Your Favorite New Show Of 2017?

#Best Of TV 2017 #Best Of 2017
, and 12.13.17 1 hour ago 3 Comments

Netflix / CBS / Hulu

One thing you can say about TV in 2017: there certainly was a lot of it. And a lot of it was new, too. Alan Sepinwall included a fair number of new series on his Top 20 list and still managed to make a list of 10 more worthy shows. We polled a bunch of Uproxx writers for their favorite shows and found even more.

What Is Your Favorite New Show Of 2017?

CBS

Star Trek: Discovery, by a mile. I’ve already written about the first half of the season, and watching the first few episodes brought back everything I loved about Star Trek and (almost) nothing that made me cringe. Dan Seitz

Hulu

The Handmaid’s Tale for a variety of reasons, mainly because it felt so relevant watching Elisabeth Moss defy the patriarchy while smirking under her bonnet. It also did my soul good to see more of Ann Dowd. You can never have too much Ann Dowd. – Jessica Toomer

Around The Web

TOPICS#Best Of TV 2017#Best Of 2017
TAGSBest of 2017Best Of TV 2017

Best Of 2017

What Is Your Favorite New Show Of 2017?

What Is Your Favorite New Show Of 2017?

, and 12.13.17 1 hour ago 2 Comments
Uproxx Writers Remember Their Favorite Meals Of 2017

Uproxx Writers Remember Their Favorite Meals Of 2017

and 12.13.17 2 hours ago
Late Night Comedy’s Best Moments Of 2017

Late Night Comedy’s Best Moments Of 2017

12.13.17 5 hours ago
What We Talk About When We Don’t Talk About ‘Young Sheldon’

What We Talk About When We Don’t Talk About ‘Young Sheldon’

12.13.17 5 hours ago
What Is Your Favorite TV Performance Of 2017?

What Is Your Favorite TV Performance Of 2017?

, and 12.13.17 5 hours ago 3 Comments
The Most Overrated Albums Of 2017

The Most Overrated Albums Of 2017

12.13.17 6 hours ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP