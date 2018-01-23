Taika Waititi’s ‘What We Do In The Shadows’ Reboot Finds A Home At FX

Paramount Pictures

Before he made Thor: Ragnarok the most fun you could have at the movie theater in 2017, Taika Waititi codirected, costarred, and cowrote a hilarious mockumentary about vampires with Flight Of The Conchords‘ Jemaine Clement. What We Do In The Shadows followed the antics of a bunch of bloodsucking roommates just trying to live their lives in Auckland, New Zealand. Unfortunately, their more murderous tendencies make it a little difficult for them to blend in.

There have been rumors that Waititi and Clement were planning on doing an American based television series based on the film, and there is finally some concrete news on that front. According to Variety, the series has been picked up as a pilot project at FX, with both men serving as executive producers. Additionally, Clement will write the pilot episode while Waititi directs. So far, the plot details are being kept under wraps, but Kayvan Novak, Matt Berry (IT Crowd fans, rejoice!), Natasia Demetriou, and Harvey Guillen have been cast in the half-hour series.

Luckily for fans, this isn’t the only What We Do In The Shadows adjacent project in the works. Waititi and Clement are also developing a spinoff film, We’re Wolves, based on the pack of werewolves who cause trouble for our nightwalking protagonists and Wellington Paranormal about the inept cops who briefly investigate the roommates.

Truly, this is the film universe we deserve.

