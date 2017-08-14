HBO

Winter has come. The seventh season of Game of Thrones is off and running and with only seven episodes, HBO doesn’t have time to hold our hands and explain things like where characters are, the history of new locations, or how the actions of one character affect the powder keg that is Westeros’ political climate. Luckily, between all of George R.R. Martin’s novels, and The World of Ice and Fire historical tome, there’s plenty of ways to fill in the blanks and we’re here to help. Obviously spoilers and speculation will abound, so proceed at your own peril.

Things are getting really weird on Game of Thrones. It’s as if compressing what will easily be thousands of pages from George R.R. Martin’s upcoming novels, The Winds of Winter and A Dream of Spring into 14 episodes leads to warping around the edges. For example, in the recent episode “Eastwatch” Dany goes from subjugating the Lannister army by force to sending Tyrion to broker a deal with his siblings in the hope that Jon Snow showing Cersei an ice zombie will make her renounce her ways and join the fight against the undead. As of this writing, Jon has gathered his men and they’re on a mission to bag a wight. I believe this plan could very well work on HBO, simply due to time constraints. But if you believe Jon showing up with a zombie tied up with a ribbon will move Cersei in the books, I’ve got a bridge in Asshai-by-the-Shadow to sell you.

But since this is where we’re going, let’s figure out who this display of magical malevolence will be. There are a few good options, ranging from boring to mind-blowing, not one of which is more likely than the others. In ascending order of viewers shouting “Oh my GOD!” at their televisions, they are as follows.

#1 – Some random wight

Boring but safe. Out of all the undead shambling down from the Lands of Always Winter, choosing a foot solider would take the least effort. Like apex predators, Jon and his men would simply need to isolate one of the stragglers from the herd, muzzle it, and figure out how to get it back to King’s Landing before it rotted away into nothingness.

#2 – Some random White Walker

More cunning than the legions they command, White Walkers retain their cognition and sense of humanity. We might not know who the Night King’s lieutenants are, but they are clearly still sentient beings. They ride horses, carry weapons, and generally have the mannerisms of a human being that just happens to be made of ice. For this reason, White Walkers are a more dangerous prey, yet more likely to impress Cersei if Jon’s group can pull it off. It would also be interesting to see if the White Walkers melt as they go further south.