What’s On Tonight: ‘Supergirl’ Returns With A Renewed Sense Of Purpose

Supergirl (The CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Kara suffered a pretty devastating blow at the end of season two with the loss of her alien boyfriend Mon-El, so fans will see a much more emotionally closed off Supergirl in the season premiere. While this may help her short-term superheroics, part of the appeal and power of Supergirl is her humanity. Hopefully, the real Kara Danvers will be back to her warm, compassionate self soon.

Lucifer (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – Lucifer has once again removed his wings, and Linda is worried that he is focusing too much on the cases for some good old fashioned self-care. As per usual, the tension between Lucifer and Chloe continues to bubble over, because what is a procedural drama without some romantic stakes?

9JKL (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) – Josh finds out that one night stands and living with your parents really don’t mix.

Dancing With the Stars (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – Our celebrity contestants get to pick a song from a year that was significant for their lives, so expect a lot of power ballads about overcoming roadblocks.

The Big Bang Theory (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) – Amy tries to convince Sheldon that he could actually be a chill guy if he wanted to by recording what he says in his sleep. Rajesh and Stuart compete for the affections Bernadette’s new coworker because women are prizes, not actual humans, silly.

The Voice (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Yes, there are still more blind auditions.

Valor (The CW, 9:00 p.m.) — A mission in Somalia goes terribly off-course for the Shadow Raiders, an elite unit of U.S. Army helicopter pilots. The only two members who return face a serious investigation.

The Gifted (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) – Blink goes into a state of shock after pushing her powers to the limits, so Caitlin and Eclipse go on a mission to find a healing serum. Reed finds that being a dad is even harder when your family is full of mutants.