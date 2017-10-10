What’s On Tonight: ‘The Flash’ Returns To A New Reality

The CW

The Flash (The CW, 8:00 p.m.) — The Flash stumbled a bit in its third season, not the least by sending Barry off into the Speed Force. The fourth season premiere sees Team Flash trying to carry on in a world without Barry Allen, and while they seem to be holding things together rather well considering. Still, hopefully, Barry’s return will come sooner rather than later. After cutting some dead weight and returning to the core characters that drew fans in in the first place, The Flash is making the right moves to get back on course.

DC's Legends Of Tomorrow (The CW, 9:00 p.m.)

Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates Jr. (PBS, 8:00 p.m.) – Christopher Walken, Fred Armison, and Carly Simon learn about their grandparents.

Lethal Weapon (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – Relationships are at the core of this episode, with Murtaugh turning to his daughter’s knowledge of a famous singer after their bodyguard is mysteriously murdered and Riggs seeking some relationship advice from his partner.

NCIS (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) – Torres’ partner disappears during a stakeout, leading to the uncovering of a decades-old murder case. Ducky gets a new opportunity during his stint as a guest lecturer.

The Middle (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – Frankie discovers a means to trade old stuff for food, Sue deals with apartment drama, and Axl gets a job as a school-bus driver (this seems like the worst idea).

The Voice (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – The blind auditions are finally coming to an end.

Fresh Off the Boat (ABC, 8:30 p.m.) – Eddie tries out for football despite being forbidden by his mother. Jessica is the type of mother that you do not want to cross, so this will probably end poorly for him.

Black-ish (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) – Black-ish has never been a show to shy away from real-world issues, and the latest deals with postpartum depression as Bow struggles to adjust after the birth of DeVante.

Bull (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) – A topical episode has Bull assisting with the prosecution of a frat house after a pledge dies during a hazing ritual.

The Mick (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) – Mickey takes the kids to visit their parents in jail, and Sabrina (and Mickey) seeks closure with her mother while Chip asks Jimmy for help.

This Is Us (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) – Let’s be real: Randall and Beth are the reason to watch this show. This beautiful couple gets some good news while Kate visits Kevin on the set of his movie. In the past, Rebecca works to reconnect with Jack, but they’ll probably just tease you with more clues to how the beloved patriarch will meet his end.