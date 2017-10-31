What’s On Tonight: ‘American Horror Story: Cult’ Is Even Weird(er) On Halloween

10.31.17 22 mins ago

Getty Image

American Horror Story: Cult (FX, 10:00 p.m.) – Kai’s origin story as a cult leader was revealed last episode and along with haunted houses and dead pastors, a threesome with his sister was also teased. So how will tonight top that? With Ally officially joining the cult and Kai forcing his followers to drink a mysterious concoction. And probably a ton of other weird sh*t.

NCIS (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — A petty officer is found murdered on a golf course, and McGee spends hours on the victim’s ham radio trying to locate a key witness.

The Flash (CW, 8:00 p.m.) – Barry runs into an old nemesis while Cisco has a meeting with Gypsy’s father on Earth-1 and the two take an immediate disliking to one another.

The Middle (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – Sue puts her foot down when Mike asks her to plan his and Frankie’s 25th wedding anniversary. Meanwhile, Brick lands a seat in the school’s orchestra and Axl tries to create a new beverage combining beer and wine.

The Voice (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Kelly Clarkson participates in some nonsense called the “Voice Halloween Confessional” and the show takes a look back at the most memorable moments of the season so far.

World Series: Game 6: Astros at Dodgers (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – It’s the Houston Astros at the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 6 of the World Series.

Fresh Off the Boat (ABC, 8:30 p.m.) – When Jessica’s aunt passes away, the family heads to Houston for the funeral and Jessica is reunited with her estranged father.

Blackish (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) – Junior’s future at his prep school is threatened by a misunderstanding.

Bull (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — Bull travels to a small town on a personal mission to help his high school sweetheart sue a local factory that she believes is making residents ill by contaminating the water.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (CW, 9:00 p.m.) – Zari tries to find her place on the ship and on the team as the Legends travel back to 1988 to stop a young Ray Palmer from befriending a time-displaced baby Dominator and putting his own life in danger.

Major Crimes (TNT, 9:00 p.m.) – Season six premieres with the crimes unit investigating the disappearance of three 15-year-old boys from a Catholic school field trip.

This Is Us (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) – Halloween proves life-changing for the present Big Three while in the past, Jack and Rebecca’s trick-or-treating plans with the kids go awry.

The Mayor (ABC, 9:30 p.m.) – Dina plans to take a sick day in order to pamper herself and Courtney faces off against a fierce Transit Union lawyer when the city’s bus drivers go on strike.

Kevin (Probably) Saves the World (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) – Kevin tries to help a single mother pay her son’s medical bills and Yvette struggles with the full range of human emotions.

NCIS: New Orleans (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — The murder of a petty officer leads Pride to a mysterious woman who is targeting men with high security clearance.

Tosh.0 (Comedy Central, 10:00 p.m.) – In which Tosh gets into the Halloween spirit and tricks everyone into watching horrific surgery videos.

Law & Order: True Crime – The Menendez Murders (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) – Lyle and Erik recount the years of sexual abuse suffered at the hands of their father while Leslie makes a surprising move after Judge Weisberg approves the prosecution’s request to unseal the tape of the brothers’ confession to Dr. Oziel.

Drop the Mic (TBS, 10:30 p.m.) — James Van Der Beek throws shade at Randall Park and Gina Rodriguez schools Super Bowl champ Rob Gronkowski.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Kristen Bell, Alice Cooper, guest host Dave Grohl

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Millie Bobby Brown, Kelly Clarkson

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Mark Ruffalo, Chris Matthews, Gilbert Gottfried, Thundercat

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Anthony Bourdain, Aya Cash, Todd Barry, Anton Fig

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Allison Janney, Laurence Fishburne, Rep. Nancy Pelosi, Iliza Shlesinger

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Gretchen Carlson

Conan: JB Smoove, Whitney Cummings, Joel Kim Booster

