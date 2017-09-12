FX

Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief (MTV, HBO, ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX, 8:00 p.m.) – A bunch of big names band together for this telethon event to raise money for victims of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. Celebrities include George Clooney, Barbra Streisand, Julia Roberts, Beyoncé; Jamie Foxx, Rob Lowe, Matthew McConaughey, Dennis Quaid, Oprah Winfrey, Blake Shelton, Reese Witherspoon, Karlie Kloss, Matt Lauer, Norah O’Donnell, Kelly Rowland, Adam Sandler, Ryan Seacrest, and Michael Strahan.

American Horror Story: Cult (FX, 10:00 p.m.) – As if that new It movie wasn’t enough, AHS: Cult is giving us even more reasons to be deathly afraid of clowns tonight. Ally’s not-so-irrational fear of men with painted faces is made worse by Kai who fully commits to his plan to terrorize Ally and her family with the help of Billie Lourd’s creepy nanny who’s still enjoying torturing Ally’s young son.

America’s Got Talent (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) – The second round of semi-finals takes place where more acts perform for the judges and a chance at a big pile of cash.

Somewhere Between (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) – Nico and Laura race against the clock to save Danny from his impending execution while Tom proposes a plan to keep Serena safe that ends up revealing the identity of the real killer.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Michael Keaton, Van Jones, the Lone Below

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Jennifer Lawrence, Pedro Pascal, Patti Smith, Herb Alpert

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Emma Roberts, Father John Misty, Elaine Bradley

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Mindy Kaling, Olivia Munn, Fifth Harmony

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Maria Sharapova

Conan: Chris Hardwick, Bill Skarsgard, Parcels