TNT

Animal Kingdom (TNT, 9:00 p.m.) – Baz grows suspicious of Smurf so he has her followed while Craig plots an unusual heist and Pope tries to steer the cops away from Amy and the church robbery.

Wrecked (TBS, 10:30 p.m.) – Karen’s faced with a difficult decision as the rest of the group tries to figure out what to do when they discover the pirates’ plan to harvest their organs.

America’s Got Talent (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – DJ Khaled joins the judges panel as the cuts continue.

Great White Serial Killer Lives: Sharkopedia Edition (DSC, 8:00 p.m.) — Dr. Michael Dormeier returns to Shark Week to investigate a series of shark attacks that have occurred every two years in October since 2008.

The Fosters (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) – Mariana and Jude head up an underground newspaper and Mariana gets into the roller derby scene.

WWE SmackDown (USA, 8:00 p.m.) – We look back on WWE Battleground including the Jinder Mahal-Randy Orton Punjabi Prison Match.

Sharks and the City: LA (DSC, 9:00 p.m.) – A bunch of scientists try to figure out why more and more great white sharks are hunting out of season along the Los Angeles coast.

The Bold Type (Freeform, 9:00 p.m.) – Jane gets invited to speak on a panel for rising political writers under 30 but her credentials fall short of her peers.

Shooter (USA, 10:00 p.m.) – As Bob Lee investigates the terrorist attacks on his former unit, flashbacks to his time in Afghanistan help shed light on who might be targeting him.

Somewhere Between (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) – Laura continues her search for the serial killer by teaming up with an ex-con named Nico.

World of Dance (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — The Cut round continues with ballerina Misty Copeland serving as a guest judge.

Sharks and the City: New York (DSC, 10:00 p.m.) – Another scientist tries to figure out why great whites have declined around New York and what their future might be.

The Jim Jefferies Show (Comedy Central, 10:30 p.m.) – Jim interviews former CIA officer Evan McMullin.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Jessica Biel, Matt Bomer, Kelsea Ballerini, Keith Sweat

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Charlie Rose, Jessica Williams, Max Brooks

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Kelly Ripa, Fred Savage, Ahamed Weinberg, Brad Wilk

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Julie Chen, Edie Falco, Maz Jobrani

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Dr. Rola Hallam