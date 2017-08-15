TNT

Animal Kingdom (TNT, 9:00 p.m.) – Pope tries to uncover the truth about a recent death as Marco cashes in on a favor and Baz enacts his plan to take down Smurf once and for all.

Greenleaf (OWN, 10:00 p.m.) – The two-part mid-season premiere kicks off with the fallout from Jason’s decision to lead a rival church and Grace recovering from her violent altercation with her uncle.

America’s Got Talent (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – The final 12 acts perform for the judges.

Bachelor in Paradise (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – A wedding takes place on the island with most of the Bachelor cast as guests.

The Fosters (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) – Stef gets a break in her case as Jude and Taylor gain unwanted notoriety and Callie must choose between turning over a new leaf or supporting a cause she cares about.

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath (A&E, 9:00 p.m.) – Season two begins with Leah Remini and Mike Rinder meeting with two women raised in the now defunct Cadet Org of the Church of Scientology to learn their stories.

The Bold Type (Freeform, 9:00 p.m.) – Sutton tries to fit in with a new social circle as Richard attempts to get closer to her group of friends with a dinner party and Jacqueline intervenes when Kat’s new staffer keeps damaging Scarlet’s social-media presence.

Hollywood Game Night (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) – The Big Three from the cast of This Is Us — Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, and Justin Hartley – join Jane Lynch for some fun and games.

Shooter (USA, 10:00 p.m.) – Solotov hides in plain sight as Bob Lee tries to uncover his motive for attacking their unit and Nadine meets a surprise witness to the event that set this whole thing in motion.

Tosh.0 (Comedy Central, 10:00 p.m.) – In which Tosh hosts a sad TV reunion and offers proof that men can feel labor pains.

Somewhere Between (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) – Laura and Nico discover how their fates are intertwined as Laura tasks Nico with spying on Tom.

Wrecked (TBS, 10:30 p.m.) – Steve finds something shocking lurking at the bottom of the ship as Danny launches an investigation into who may have sabotaged the vessel.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Floyd Mayweather, Chrissy Metz, Charles Gould

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Keegan-Michael Key, Leslie Jones, A$AP Mob

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Daniel Craig, Tiffany Haddish, Blackberry Smoke

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Adam Driver, Marlon Wayans, Anthony Atamanuik, Roy Mayorga

Conan: Tracee Ellis Ross, Chris Gethard