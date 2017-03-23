What’s On Tonight: ‘Grace And Frankie’ Is Back And ‘Baskets’ Ends

FX

Baskets (FX, 10:00 p.m.) – Season two comes to an end when Chip decides to join the Russians and Christine turns to Arby’s.

Grace & Frankie (Netflix) – Season three of the show kicks off with Grace (Jane Fonda) and Frankie (Lily Tomlin) mostly recovered from their respective divorces and trying to find happiness and fulfillment, possibly in the new sex toy business they’re launching aimed at senior women.

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – Owen and Amelia choose to hash out their problems while working on a trauma case as Maggie’s mom returns to the hospital, but Maggie’s still in dark about why she’s really there.

MasterChef Junior (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – The Top 12 cooks split up into teams of three and have 10 minutes to make as many pies as possible. Later they’re tasked with using a blowtorch to make an appetizer, entrée or dessert using ingredients from the “MasterChef” pantry.

Superstore (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – Mateo’s undocumented status threatens his store transfer so Jonah and Cheyenne give him legal counsel while Amy helps Glen fight off internet trolls.

Powerless (NBC, 8:30 p.m.) — Van is on a witch hunt and he has his eyes set on Teddy, Ron and Wendy.

Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out (MTV, 9:00 p.m.) — Nick Cannon and Trina battle it out in “Talking Spit,” “Turn Me Up in the Headphones,” “Remix” and the “Wildstyle” battle.

Kicking & Screaming (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) – Communications skills are put to the test as tensions rise and romance blooms before a big elimination challenge.

Scandal (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) – Some new information about the assassination of Frankie Vargas comes to light and Olivia puts Huck’s loyalties to the test when she assigns him a difficult task.

Colony (USA, 10:00 p.m.) – An attack on the Green Zone is shown through the eyes of five different survivors.

Review (Comedy Central, 10:00 p.m.) – Forrest decides to switch roles with A.J., try to live like Helen Keller, and visit Suzanne to review the power of forgiveness.

The Blacklist: Redemption (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Tom and Mr. Solomon go undercover on an international flight they suspect will be hijacked in order to catch a group of thieves who have stolen classified material.

The Catch (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) – Alice is forced to confront some hard truths about Tommy as Val digs into his past to help his case.

Ingobernable (Netflix) – Netflix’s newest political drama stars Kate del Castillo as the first lady of Mexico who must uncover a government conspiracy, possibly involving her husband.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Shaquille O’Neal, Noah Hawley, Mondo Cozmo

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Anthony Anderson, Rhett & Link, Migos

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Jake Gyllenhaal, Whitney Cummings, Post Malone featuring Quavo of Migos & Metro Boomin, Charlie Benante

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Terrence Howard, Jenna Elfman, Nicole Scherzinger

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Zara Larsson