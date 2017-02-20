A&E

Bates Motel (A&E, 10:00 p.m.) — Season five of Bates Motel picks up where season four left off. Norma is dead — that murder-suicide plot didn’t work out so well for Norman thanks to his new stepdad, Sheriff Romero — and Norman is carrying on with the running of the motel. Of course, since he’s batsh*t crazy, he’s still acting like Norma is alive. Somewhere down the road Rihanna will show up and that shower scene will probably happen since this marks the final season of the show. For now, Norman’s busy battling Romero and his increasing blackouts.

24: Legacy (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — Rebecca sequesters and questions Nilaa at the Donovan compound while Carter searches for the terrorists using new lead from Grimes.

American Ninja Warrior: All-Stars (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Three all-star teams square off in five “supersized” skills and obstacles competitions, including the Endless Invisible Climb and Super Salmon Ladder.

Kevin Can Wait (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — Kevin is so averse to spending time with Donna’s cousin and her chatty husband that he forms a neighborhood watch with his buddies in order to avoid his in-laws.

Shadowhunters (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) — Simon finally declares his feelings to Clary as Alec uses his brother’s rune ceremony to introduce his narrow-minded family of Shadowhunters to his warlock boyfriend.

Supergirl (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — A magical imp named Mr. Mxyzptlk shows up on Earth and declares his love for Kara, then gets pissed when she doesn’t reciprocate his feelings and decides to destroy National City. Typical bro behavior.

The Bachelor (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — It’s that time again. Nick goes on hometown dates with the four remaining bachelorettes but when everyone meets back up in New York City for the rose ceremony, a surprise guest changes everything.

Man With a Plan (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) — Don gets help from Lowell as he picks out an anniversary gift for Marcy and Adam’s protective instincts are triggered when Kate goes on her first date.

Jane the Virgin (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Xo and Rogelio try to repair their friendship as Jane considers quitting her job after being offered a book deal. First though, she has to figure out the cause of her panic attacks. (Maybe it has something to do with your husband suddenly dying? Just saying.)

Superior Donuts (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — Randy spills James’ secret to his cop friends and Franco accuses Arthur of not trusting him when he hesitates to let him deposit money for the shop.

APB (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — Murphy thinks the government is keeping tabs on the precinct — which makes sense seeing as its run by a tech billionaire with too much time on his hands — and the team takes on a new case involving a dead security guard who used the APB app just before being killed by robbers.

Beyond (Freeform, 9:00 p.m.) — Holden finally comes face to face with Frost, who introduces him to the aims of Hollow Sky and Holden’s role in their plans.

2 Broke Girls (CBS, 9:30 p.m.) — Caroline tries to impress Bobby’s family at a party but her job is made harder when his sister and mother keep comparing her to his ex-girlfriend and when the gang from the diner decide to crash the festivities.

Humans (AMC, 10:00 p.m.) — Leo is tasked with a new mission as Karen and Pete learn about a synth sold on the black market.

Scorpion (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — Somehow, a mission to protect a vital seed bank results in Happy, Sylvester and Cabe suffering from their own fear-based hallucinations so the team must find a way to save them.

Timeless (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Season one comes to an end as the trio chase Flynn back to 1950’s Washington D.C. during the time of the Red Scare. As they attempt to take down Rittenhouse once and for all, Lucy makes the ultimate sacrifice.

Quantico (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — In the future, Alex returns to the crisis zone to expose the traitor while in the past at the Farm, the recruits learn what to do if they’re ever exposed.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Uma Thurman, Jason Jones, Alison Krauss

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Anna Kendrick, Jordan Peele, Old 97’s, Andres Forero

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Trevor looks back at President Obama’s eight years inside the White House.