A&E

Bates Motel (A&E, 10:00 p.m.) – Rihanna makes her grand debut on the show tonight — in the first of a two-part episode — playing the iconic Marion Crane, who makes a spur-of-the-moment decision that has some gruesome, far reaching consequences. Yeah, that shower scene is probably happening sometime soon.

Dancing With the Stars (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – Season 24 opens with 12 new celebrities taking to the dance floor including Mr. T, Simone Biles, Nancy Kerrigan, Chris Kattan, Rashad Jennings, Heather Morris and David Ross.

24: Legacy (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – The team searches for Carter as Andy faces a tough decision with grave consequences and Donovan interrogates Rebecca.

Kevin Can Wait (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) – Kevin and Donna go online looking for new friends when Goody and Didi invite another couple on a weekend getaway.

Supergirl (CW, 8:00 p.m.) – The much-anticipated musical crossover event is finally here. There won’t be any singing or characters from The Flash in tonight’s episode but things are set in motion for a musical meeting later this week. Tonight, Kara learns Mon-El has been lying to her when his parents come to town, putting another strain on their relationship, and the Music Meister attacks.

The Voice (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – The battle rounds kick off tonight with DJ Khaled, John Legend, Luke Bryan and Celine Dion serving as team mentors.

WWE Monday Night Raw (USA, 8:00 p.m.) — The Road to WrestleMania continues as Jericho’s guest on his talk show is his former friend Kevin Owens.

Young & Hungry (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) – Gabi and Josh’s plans to skip Valentine’s Day are ruined with they both assume the other has bought a heartfelt gift.

Man With a Plan (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) – Adam’s dad’s visit to the doctor reveals some personal information Adam would rather not know.

Baby Daddy (Freeform, 8:30 p.m.) — Ben questions whether Tucker is dating a hooker, so he enlists Danny’s help to find out the truth.

Jane the Virgin (CW, 9:00 p.m.) – Jane campaigns against Petra for Room Mom and Rafael struggles to support them both. Meanwhile, Alba tries to impress her crush and Rogelio finds a clever way to get info about Xo and Bruce’s relationship.

Superior Donuts (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — The group decides to take up a collection to pay for Franco’s medical expenses when he’s hurt at work and doesn’t have insurance.

APB (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) – Gideon’s life is put in danger when Murphy and Ada discover he’s the target of a serial killer who plans to attack during the company’s technology convention.

2 Broke Girls (CBS, 9:30 p.m.) – Caroline tries to support Bobby’s bowling hobby but fears she may be his bad luck charm after she injures one of his teammates.

Humans (AMC, 10:00 p.m.) – In the season two finale, Mattie reveals the synths’ agenda and seeks out Max’s help as Mia and Hester break into the Silo and Niska and Astrid prepare to return to Berlin.

Scorpion (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — While on a mission to repair a turbine at a wind farm, the team must race to save Paige and Happy before the cable holding the gondola they are in snaps and sends them plummeting to the ground.

Taken (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) – Bryan defies orders when he mounts a rescue mission after the child of Riley’s asset is kidnapped.

Quantico (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) – Alex and her friends from the CIA and the FBI are brought together by the president after G20 hostage crisis to unmask a global conspiracy.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Adam Carolla, Yara Shahidi, Ice-T.I. (mashup of Ice-T and T.I.)

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Jake Gyllenhaal, Paris Jackson, Julia Michaels

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Bryan Cranston, Audra McDonald, Greer Barnes

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Will Forte, Jay Bilas, Chris Hayes, Charlie Benante

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Kaitlin Olson, Ben Platt, Tim Minchin, Bea Miller

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Bassem Youssef, Omarosa Manigault

Conan: Jeff Garlin, Adam Pally