Bones (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — The final season of Bones premieres tonight and fans can expect more than a few blasts from the past as Booth’s days as a sniper are explored over the course of the show’s remaining 12 episodes. But first, tonight, the team searches for Brennan, who was kidnapped by former intern Zack Addy.

Chicago P.D. (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — It’s another Chicago crossover as the unit investigates a deadly crash involving CFD lieutenant Kelly Severide’s car. Meanwhile, Lindsay struggles with whether to meet her estranged father who’s just been released from prison.

NCIS (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — The team must search for new leads as they track a businessman who profits off terrorist attacks.

New Girl (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — Cece and Winston give Schmidt crap over his passion for electronic dance movement while Nick tries to play it cool when Reagan moves back into the loft.

The Middle (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — The family spends New Year’s in Orson’s escape room where some secrets come to light including one Sue’s been harboring since childhood.

American Housewife (ABC, 8:30 p.m.) — Anna-Kat has a playdate with a normal girl but her new friendship reveals her klepto tendencies which lead to a conflict between her, Greg and Katie.

The Mick (Fox, 8:30 p.m.) — Mickey and Jimmy try to stage a reunion as Mickey brings in the kids’ grandmother to administer some tough love.

Bull (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — When a wealthy CEO is implicated in the murder of his employee who was driving the company’s self-driving car when he died, Bull is called in to investigate.

Chicago Fire (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — Dawson and Casey meet Louie’s biological dad; Severide falls back into some bad habits; and a competition is sparked at the firehouse.

Fresh Off the Boat (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — Jessica’s U.S. citizenship interview reveals some surprising information about her past and Eddie, Emery and Evan decide to take the family minivan out for a joyride.

Good Behavior (TNT, 9:00 p.m.) — Letty is presented with a life changing opportunity but first she must fight her ex for custody of her son, a battle that causes problems for her and Javier.

Teen Wolf (MTV, 9:00 p.m.) — Liam and Hayden take drastic measure in order to take down the Ghost Riders while Scott, Lydia and Malia search for clues about the Wild Hunt.

The Real O’Neals (ABC, 9:30 p.m.) — Kenny explores his rebellious side and gets a tattoo in order to impress Brett; Shannon protests the dissection of frogs at school; and Eileen and Pat’s divorce papers finally arrive.

Killing Fields (DSC, 10:00 p.m.) — In the Season 2 premiere, the detectives continue to investigate the murder of Eugenie Boisfontaine and comb through evidence in search of a motive.

NCIS: New Orleans (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — Pride must protect a family member who’s engaged to the prime suspect in the ongoing NCIS and FBI cartel case.

Shooter (USA, 10:00 p.m.) — Bob Lee and Nadine work together to secure evidence that could expose the conspiracy while Isaac searches for a way out.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Taraji P. Henson, Jovan Adepo, Mike Posner

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Oprah Winfrey, Pretty Yende

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Milo Ventimiglia, Janelle Monae, James Arthur

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Michael Che