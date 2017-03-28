Fox

Bones (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) – The end of Bones has finally arrived. After 12 seasons, the show airs its series finale tonight. With Kovac is still on the loose, the team devotes all their efforts tracking him down but they have to do it without Brennan, who suffers a troubling setback. David Boreanaz directed this one so it should be a good send off.

The Americans (FX, 10:00 p.m.) – Stan makes a startling decision that could put his entire career in jeopardy. A ghost from Philip’s past returns to threaten the family’s latest assignment.

NCIS (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) – When a Marine is murdered at an event for a non-profit that arranges for veterans to visit the World War II, Korea and Vietnam War Memorials in Washington, D.C., for free, the NCIS team must rely on a crabby Vietnam veteran to provide details on the victim’s whereabouts throughout the day he was killed.

New Girl (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – Jess and her dad try to solve their relationship troubles while she stays with him in Portland and Nick seeks help with Reagan from a reluctant Aly.

The Flash (CW, 8:00 p.m.) – Caitlin is severely injured in a battle with Gypsy, forcing Julian to drop his cold-shoulder act towards her. Barry battles Abra Kadabra, a villain from Earth-19, who offers to reveal Savitar’s true identity.

The Voice (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – The battle rounds end with Adam Levine and John Legend helping an odd couple find common ground and Celine Dion choreographing a performance.

The Mick (Fox, 8:30 p.m.) – Mickey plots her revenge after a cyber bully targets Sofia and Jimmy’s lesson to Chip and Ben on self-sufficiency backfires.

Bull (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — Bull helps thousands of people bring a class action suit against a bank, but he stands to lose his business if he doesn’t win at trial.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (CW, 9:00 p.m.) – We learn why the Spear of Destiny needs to be destroyed after the Legion of Doom get their hands on it, rewriting history and leaving the Legends changed, possibly forever. Their only hope lies rests with Rory who discovers being the “hero” is harder than it looks.

Trial & Error (NBC, 9:00/9:30 p.m.) – Larry’s brother-in-law is painted as a suspect in the murder after Josh stumbles upon some new evidence. The case takes a disturbing turn when Dwayne finds a dismembered human arm. Later, Larry insists on taking a lie detector test to help prove his innocence, but the results drop a bombshell on the case and the family.

Chicago Fire (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Severide does everything he can to make Anna feel welcome as Herrmann, Kidd and Dawson decide to have Molly’s included as a stop in a pub crawl despite strong concerns from Otis and Casey tends to his alderman’s duties when a persistent constituent asks for his help in resolving an issue.

NCIS: New Orleans (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) – The team discovers that a unit of Seabees was poisoned with a contagious super virus, leaving the rest of the base and the entire city of New Orleans at risk for a catastrophic outbreak.

People Icons (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) – The show covers People’s “Sexiest Man Alive” issues with a look back at the title holders including George Clooney, Brad Pitt and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

The Detour (TBS, 10:00 p.m.) – The family settles into a routine in New York City, unaware that they’re being watched by the feds.

Tosh.0 (Comedy Central, 10:00 p.m.) – In which Tosh gets into bed with an aspiring singer who’s also an eyebrow enthusiast and into bodybuilding.

Detroiters (Comedy Central, 10:30 p.m.) – Tim and Sam try to collect money they’re owed from previous jobs to help pay for their employees’ health insurance.

Harlots (Hulu) – Hulu’s latest drama tells the story of two warring boarding houses – or brothels as we know them – in 18th century London. Expect plenty of sex but also some strong storytelling and a new look at the history of prostitution.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Jason Segel, Lilly Singh, Brian Regan

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Hank Azaria, Kate Walsh, Circus 1903

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Scarlett Johansson, Joe Scarborough, Mika Brzezinski, Mario Batali

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Kristen Bell, Cheryl Hines, Little Mix

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Helene Cooper

Conan: Joe Manganiello, Judy Greer, Joe Pera