Netflix

Bright (Netflix) – Netflix’s costly Will Smith sci-fi action drama is either really good or possible the worst movie of 2017, depending on which critic you trust. Honestly, the film looks all kinds of weird with Smith playing a human cop forced to work with an orc partner (Joel Edgerton) to prove his division can coexist with different species while he also hunts for this magic wand and kills some bad elves. So it’s basically the fantasy version of Bad Boys.

Fuller House (Netflix) – The show’s midseason premiere kicks off with a trip to Japan for a wedding, and Kimmy trying her best to get pregnant with her “easy bake oven.” Also, lots of hugs and cute babies with dogs.

Great News (NBC, 8:00/8:30 p.m.) – Katie tries to mend Chuck’s relationship with his estranged son in time for the holidays and Carol learns she needs to dial it back a bit on the Christmas cheer. Later, Carol and Chuck don’t think they should have to attend Sensitivity Training and decide to teach the rest of the “snowflakes in the office” a lesson.

Young Sheldon (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) – When Georgie’s less than stellar grades threaten to keep him off the football team, George Sr. strikes a deal with Sheldon to help tutor him.

Mom (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — After their home is robbed at Christmastime, Christy and Bonnie’s hunt for the thief leads them to an unlikely door.

Life in Pieces (CBS, 9:30 p.m.) – The members of the Short family have wildly different ideas of how to celebrate Christmas this year.

S.W.A.T. (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — Hondo and the SWAT team are forced to work over their Christmas vacation when a drug cartel is out for blood after their cache of gold bars is stolen.

Damnation (USA, 10:00 p.m.) – Seth and Lew seize on an unexpected opportunity when banker Calvin Rumple heads out of town.

The Last Post (Amazon) – This BBC drama takes a look at the political unrest in 1960s Yemen and how it affected the lives of a British Royal military unit stationed in the country.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Jason Sudeikis, Amy Sedaris, Robert Kelly

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Rebel Wilson, Joy Reid