Fox/NBC

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Fox, 9:30 p.m.) – Season five jumpstarts with Jake and Rosa adapting to their new life behind bars. While Jake bonds with his cellmate and joins a notorious prison gang, Rosa uses her incarcerated status to demand outrageous favors from Holt and Terry.

Law & Order: True Crime – The Menendez Murders (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) – NBC’s banking on true crime buffs to flock to its latest Law & Order spinoff. This one follows the Menendez murders – you know, those two rich kids who killed their parents and made it look like a mob hit? It’s not as nuanced or exciting as FX’s American Crime Story but it’s got Edie Falco acting her tail off in what may just be the worst wig in the history of TV.

This Is Us (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) – Season two premieres during the Big 3’s birthday and a new year brings changes for everyone. As Beth and Randall contemplate a big life decision, Kate pursues a new passion, and Kevin tries to balance his career and personal life. In the past, Rebecca and Jack struggle with the fallout from their fight.

Celebrity Family Feud (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – Season three ends with a handful of professional dancers from Dancing With the Stars compete against entrepreneurs from Shark Tank.

Lethal Weapon (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – Season two kicks off with Murtaugh taking a trip down to Mexico to (hopefully) stop Riggs from doing something idiotic (like avenging the death of his wife by murdering Tito Flores). Once they get back to the States, they have a few people to answer to during the ongoing investigation around Flores, including Murtaugh’s family.

NCIS (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) – The season 15 premiere sees the NCIS team still searching for Gibbs and McGee two months after they disappeared while fighting an elusive group of rebels in a Paraguay jungle and Vance and Torres defending the team’s actions during a congressional hearing.

The Voice (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – More auditions take place.

WWE SmackDown (USA, 8:00 p.m.) — Kevin Owens and Shane McMahon prepare for their potentially brutal Hell in a Cell match.

Bull (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) – Season two begins with Bull joining the district attorney’s case against a woman who claims she killed her billionaire husband in self-defense. Bonus: he gets to go up against his on-again, off-again love interest during the trial.

Dancing With the Stars (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) – It’s Latin Night as the stars dance the samba and salsa before one more pair gets eliminated from the competition.

The Mick (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) – The Mick’s sophomore season starts on a rough note with Mickey and the kids learn that their lavish lifestyle at the hotel is about to be seriously downgraded. When the family’s financial advisor effectively cuts them off, Mickey and Sabrina come up with a plan to keep the cash flowing in.

American Horror Story: Cult (FX, 10:00 p.m.) – Tonight’s episode is titled “11/9” so one guess as to what the show will be focusing on. Along with the clown terrorizing the White House and the clowns terrorizing Ally’s neighborhood, a familiar face from American Horror Story: Freak Show returns and Kai’s relationship to Meadow and Harrison is revealed.

NCIS: New Orleans (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) – Season four begins with the team investigating an FBI case involving a stolen big rig of nuclear waste while still on probation.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Andy Samberg, Brandon Micheal Hall, Macklemore featuring Offset

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Kate Winslet, Milo Ventimiglia, G-Eazy featuring Cardi B

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Sofia Vergara, David Boreanaz, Ken Burns

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Larry David, Kiefer Sutherland, Josh Earnest, Gregg Bissonette

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Channing Tatum, Adam Scott, Diego Luna

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Kathryn Miles

Conan: Ellen Page, Impractical Jokers