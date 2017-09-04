CBS

CBS Fall Preview (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) — Iain Armitage, David Boreanaz, Mark Feuerstein, Shemar Moore, Bobby Moynihan, and Jeremy Piven host a preview of the six new fall 2017 CBS primetime series: Young Sheldon, 9JKL, Me, Myself & I, S.W.A.T., SEAL Team, Wisdom of the Crowd. But to save some time, here’s the shorthand – “new fall shows” on CBS means more bland comedies and trivial dramas led by straight, middle-aged white men.

Preacher (AMC, 9:00 p.m.) – Jesse, Tulip, and Cassidy plan to leave New Orleans after their search hits a snag but an old foe returns to disrupt their plans.

American Ninja Warrior (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – The season’s top competitors head to Las Vegas to take on a course modeled after the Mount Midoriyama course in Japan.

Bachelor in Paradise (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – Double daters go speed dating and zip lining while a new bachelor spends time talking to every woman on the island before giving one his date card.

So You Think You Can Dance (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – The top seven dancers perform for the judges.

WWE Monday Night Raw (USA, 8:00 p.m.) — The Miz defends his Intercontinental title against high-flying Jeff Hardy.

American Dad! (TBS, 10:00 p.m.) — Stan, Hayley and Klaus start their own local honey business while Roger tries his best to help Steve win the school talent show.

I Hart Food (Food Network, 10:00 p.m.) — Hannah tastes everything from Japanese-inspired steak bites paired with a ginger cocktail to a vodka-infused ice cream with bourbon caramel sauce in bars around Oregon.

Midnight, Texas (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — A bounty hunter from Joe’s past arrives in Midnight to punish him for leaving the angelic fold. Manfred takes charge with a plan to lead Fiji, Olivia, Bobo and Lem in an effort to stop this dangerous, nearly immortal foe from killing Joe and Chuy, as well as destroying Midnight.

People of Earth (TBS, 10:30 p.m.) – Jeff’s not happy with Don for bringing an intruder onto the ship as the group asks Agent Foster for help.