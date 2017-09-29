HBO

Curb Your Enthusiasm (Sunday, HBO 10:00 p.m.) — After a lengthy hiatus, Curb Your Enthusiasm is back for some good old fashioned misanthropy. It’s been far too long since Larry David has graced our screens, so don’t miss his (and the rest of the incredible Curb cast) return to HBO. This week sees Larry trying to rid himself of a terrible assistant, and he manages to find himself in hot water in the process.

Marvel’s Inhumans (Friday, ABC 8:00 p.m.) — A conflict between the brothers Maximus and Black Bolt leaves the Inhumans royal family stranded in Hawaii.

Macgyver (Friday, CBS 8:00 p.m.) — Mavgyver uses a cell phone and a soccer ball to find a Navy SEAL held captive in the Middle East.

Hell’s Kitchen (Friday, FOX 8:00 p.m.) — It’s an all-star season this time on Hell’s Kitchen, so we’ll see if the group is more adept at dealing with Gordon Ramsay’s constructive insults this time around.

Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Brothers (Friday, NBC 8:00 p.m.) — Lyle and Erik are coping weirdly after the death of their parents.

Hawaii 5-0 (Friday, CBS 9:00 p.m.) — McGarrett and Danny are looking for new recruits while trying to foil a diabolical hacker.

The Exorcist (Friday, FOX 9:00 p.m.) — Father Tomas continues his exorcist training with Marcus Keane as their travels lead them to a deeply troubled girl in Montana.

Halt And Catch Fire (Saturday, AMC 9:00 p.m.) — Joe and Gordon plan for Comet’s future while Cameron deals with a new collaborator. Donna takes a well-deserved vacation.

Outlander (Sunday, Starz 8:00 p.m.) — Claire is dealing with the death of Frank while still searching for Jamie with Brianna and Roger. Jamie is pulled into the intrigue of a British family.

The Simpsons (Sunday, FOX 8:00 p.m.) — Season 29 begins in a medieval world of magic, so expect a few plays on Game of Thrones.

Ghosted (Sunday, FOX 8:30 p.m.) — A cynical former detective and a “true believer” are recruited to investigate the paranormal and find a missing top secret government agent.

Family Guy (Sunday, FOX 9:00 p.m.) — The season 16 premiere sees Peter waging a “For Your Consideration” Emmy campaign.

Fear The Walking Dead (Sunday, AMC 9:00 p.m.) — With the Ranch in disarray, Alicia is forced to take upon a leadership role and make difficult decisions for the group.

The Deuce (Sunday, HB0 9:00 p.m.) — Rudy tempts Vincent with a new offer while Paul questions his place at the Hi-Hat. Candy gets some unwanted attention, but still attracts the attentions of a legitimate suitor.

Ray Donavan (Sunday, SHOWTIME 9:00 p.m.) — Abby looks to Terry and Bridget to help make a difficult decision.

The Last Man On Earth (Sunday, FOX 9:30 p.m.) — Pamela finds her place in the group as everyone heads to Mexico to avoid the nuclear fallout in the U.S.

Ten Days In The Valley (Sunday, ABC 10:00 p.m.) — While separated from her husband, Jane’s daughter goes missing and the show that she’s producing implodes.

Survivor’s Remorse (Sunday, Starz 10:30 p.m.) — Cam and Alison take a road trip. Reggie attempts to make a deal with Chen while Mary Charles deals with a museum donor.

Vice Principals (Sunday, HBO 10:30 p.m.) — Russell is humiliated by an unflattering caricature while Gamby’s hunt for his shooter leads him to a graduate school writing class.