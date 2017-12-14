USA

Damnation (USA, 10:00 p.m.) – A traveling carnival brings new faces and familiar foes to town that upend Seth and Creeley’s plans and put everyone in danger.

Young Sheldon (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) – In an attempt to bond with Sheldon, George Sr. takes the boys on a road trip to see a space shuttle launch. If you’re not already hooked on this totally lovable show, here’s why you’re really missing out.

Showtime at the Apollo: Christmas (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – Steve Harvey hosts this gathering of the nation’s top musical acts – think Fifth Harmony and Snoop Dogg – as they perform classic Christmas songs alongside legendary Apollo talent.

The Big Bang Theory (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — Sheldon and Wolowitz plan birthday celebrations for Amy and Halley while Leonard starts doubting his own accomplishments after receiving a letter from his uber successful brother.

The Wonderful World of Disney: Olaf’s Frozen Adventure (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – Olaf tries to bring a little Christmas cheer to Arendelle and please God let this not be the same short that played before Coco.

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2017 (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, the Chainsmokers, Fifth Harmony, Liam Payne, Camila Cabello, and Niall Horan perform some of their own hits and maybe a fee jingles to usher in the holiday season.

Thursday Night Football: Denver Broncos at Indianapolis Colts (NBC, 8:20 p.m.) — The Broncos try to snap their six-game Indy losing streak after escaping an 0-8 rut with Sunday’s 23-0 win over the Jets.

The Great American Baking Show (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — The bakers work on delicious surprises, including showstopper challenges of towers of macarons, and gingerbread houses. Thrilling stuff here guys.

Van Helsing (Syfy, 9:00 p.m.) – A mysterious organization fighting to find a cure for vampirism enlists the help of the group and loyalties are put to the test when the experiments turn deadly.

Mom (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) – When Marjorie’s husband suffers a devastating stroke, Christy and Bonnie come to her rescue.

Taraji’s White Hot Holidays (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — Taraji P. Henson returns to spread the holiday cheer in a music-and-variety special that features holiday classics performed by Chaka Khan, Ciara, Faith Evans, Fergie, Jussie Smollett, Leslie Odom Jr., Salt-N-Pepa, and the Ying Yang Twins.

Life in Pieces (CBS, 9:30 p.m.) — When Jen and Greg hire Clementine as a part-time nanny for Lark and invite her to join them for dinner, the waitress mistakes Jen for Lark’s grandmother. Meanwhile, things get weird when John hires a questionable company to set up an escape room in his house.

S.W.A.T. (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) – The crew goes up against a new local gang after an imprisoned childhood friend of Hondo’s asks him to look out for his teenage son.

Wormwood (Netflix) — Errol Morris explores a CIA conspiracy involving LSD, Cold War secrets, and the death of Army scientist Frank Olson in this new documentary from Netflix.

Jean-Claude Van Johnson (Amazon) – This new comedy is basically an ode to Jean-Claude Van Damme and his over-the-top action movies. The show follows an action star as he sheds his famous persona and resumes his real life – as a secret agent.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Will Smith, Pharrell Williams, N.E.R.D.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Kevin Hart, Hailee Steinfeld

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Adam Driver, John Early

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Laura Dern, Fergie, Mark Guiliana

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Hugh Jackman, John Cena

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Niecy Nash

Conan: Jack Black, Kate Hudson