What’s On Tonight: Creeley Faces The Music On ‘Damnation’

usa network

Damnation (USA, 10:00 p.m.) – After failing to quell the farmer’s strike, Creeley meets his master who takes him to an exclusive hunting retreat and forces him to become the evening’s entertainment. Meanwhile, Seth infiltrates a factory as a dangerous enemy finally makes it into town.

Van Helsing (Syfy, 9:00 p.m.) – With the group fighting for survival, Axel and Scarlett defend their mountain stronghold against a dangerous new enemy and Doc makes a medical discovery that could change everything.

Great News (NBC, 9:30 p.m.) – Carol is left reeling after finding out her parents who have been married for 70 years are getting a divorce. Determined to prove love is still alive, Carol helps Katie heal from her breakup with Jeremy. Meanwhile, Chuck risks his friendship with Justin when the two compete for the attentions of a cute barista.

Ghost Wars (Syfy, 10:00 p.m.) — While Daphne gathers the power she needs to launch her accelerator test, civil unrest breaks out among the town when Paolo refuses to open the bar and Roman, Landis, and Jimmy must escape a mob hell-bent on mutiny.

Beyond: What Lies Ahead (Freeform, 10:30 p.m.) – We get a sneak peek at the second season of Beyond with some behind-the-scenes action and a interviews with the cast and crew.