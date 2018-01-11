Netflix

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman (Netflix) – Remember when David Letterman said he was retiring from TV talk shows? Well Netflix talks shows don’t count. The host is back with six hour-long episodes featuring sit downs with some pretty notable guests, like former president Barack Obama, who talks about dad moves, dancing with Prince, and a bunch of other cool sh*t with Letterman in the first episode.

The 23rd Annual Critics’ Choice Awards (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Olivia Munn hosts the 23rd annual event, celebrating the best in movies and TV. Is this just another awards show celebrating the same movies we’ll hear about for the next three months? Yes, but unlike the Golden Globes, this one actually nominates female directors and directors of color – can Greta Gerwig and Jordan Peele just both win this year?

Inside the Actors Studio (Bravo, 8:00 p.m.) – Normally this show wouldn’t make the list but Ted Danson is being interviewed tonight and anything with Ted Danson is a must watch in my book.

Superstore (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – Amy throws herself a post-divorce party to prove how much she’s enjoying the single life again but of course, things go wrong and she’s forced to ask Jonah and Dinah for help.

The Big Bang Theory (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) – Amy and Leonard bond performing a series of science experiments after Sheldon demands to work on his project solo.

The Four: Battle for Stardom (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — A new set of challengers face off against the Four, determined to take their coveted seats in front of the judge’s panel.

The Good Place (NBC, 8:30 p.m.) – Michael’s in trouble and a risky idea from Eleanor forces Chidi, Tahani, Jason, and even Janet to lay their feelings on the line.

Young Sheldon (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) – Mary hopes a trip to Sunday school can cure Sheldon’s unhealthy obsession with Dungeons and Dragons.

Will & Grace (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) – Jack’s first day as a Lyft driver doesn’t go too well after he runs over his wacky neighbor, Val. When Karen goes to bail him out of jail, Jack ends up saving her from the slammer.

Mom (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) – Bonnie tries to give up coffee and Christy hooks up with a former fling after struggling to keep her long-distance relationship going.

Life in Pieces (CBS, 9:30 p.m.) — Matt is in a hurry to get to the fertility clinic so of course each member of the family has a crisis that prevents him from getting there on time.

Great News (NBC, 9:30 p.m.) – The staff must pull off an impossible heist in order to win a lawsuit against an eccentric billionaire and Katie’s resolution to not pursue her feelings for her boss is put to the test.

Chicago Fire (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — After saving a young girl, Dawson is forced to make a tough decision when she finds out the girl’s father is addicted to painkillers.

Damnation (USA, 10:00 p.m.) – With the Black Legion sending reinforcements to town, Creeley and Seth band together with the farmers to fight them off.

S.W.A.T. (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — As the SWAT team goes inside a prison riot to rescue civilian hostages, Hondo suspects the inmates have an ulterior motive behind the uprising.

Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams (Amazon) – This new 10-episode anthology series from Amazon might sound like a Black Mirror copycat but it’s more sci-fi, less horror, and it was written by the guy who gave us the inspiration for Blade Runner way before that Netflix series ever aired. In other words, give it a chance.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Annette Bening, Paul Thomas Anderson, Sylvan Esso

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Sam Rockwell, Tig Notaro, Alan Walker featuring Noah Cyrus

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Molly Shannon, Thomas Lennon, Owen Smith

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Jake Tapper, Matt Ingebretson, Jake Weisman, Allison Miller

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Tyra Banks, Matt Smith

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar