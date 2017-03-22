What’s On Tonight: ‘Empire’ Returns And ‘Shots Fired’ Premieres

Fox

Empire (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) – Empire returns with the Lyon family at odds. Lucious announces his new music project and puts everyone on notice – especially Cookie, who vows revenge. Meanwhile, Jamal befriends musician Tory Ash during his stay in rehab while Hakeem fights for his spot in the music showcase and Andre moves forward with his takeover of Empire.

Shots Fired (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – The network’s latest crime drama follows an expert investigator and a special prosecutor sent down to North Carolina to look into the death of a white teen killed by a black cop during a police shootout. Their jobs are made harder by the media attention and social unrest in the community and the reluctance of the police force to hand over one of their own.

Arrow (CW, 8:00 p.m.) – Prometheus goes to extreme lengths to break Oliver in the present while in the past, tensions between Anatoly and Oliver lead to a violent confrontation.

Blindspot (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – Jane and Weller finally meet Nas’ inside source within Sandstorm as they face off against an old enemy.

Survivor: Game Changers (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) – A classic immunity challenge sends players flying blind as not one but two teams are forced send someone home.

Criminal Minds (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) – The team tries to keep Reid safe behind bars as they track two unsubs who may be murdering people in the same city, at the same time.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) – An investigation turns personal for Benson when a suspect charged with rape blames his genes for committing the crime.

The 100 (CW, 9:00 p.m.) – The Black Rain is here. As the survivors at Arkadia bunker down inside what remains of the Ark, Bellamy goes looking for Octavia. Meanwhile, back at the island, Clarke’s failure to bring enough fuel forces Abby to make a morally questionable choice.

The Magicians (Syfy, 9:00 p.m.) – Eliot and Margo finally start taking their royal duties seriously as Julia continues with her reckless plan.

Chicago P.D. (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) – The unit investigates the bizarre case of a woman who was reported running barefoot through the woods, which leads the team to a kidnapping victim locked up in a shipping container. Meanwhile, Halstead and Lindsay face some trouble in paradise when one of his exes comes back into the picture.

Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — The International Response Team investigates the apparent suicide of an American in Colombia who emptied his bank account prior to his death.

Designated Survivor (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — An investigative journalist shocks the White House when he reveals classified information during a press briefing and leaves Seth struggling to contain the damage.

Legion (FX, 10:00 p.m.) – Now that half of the residents of the loony bin have been transported to that ice cube on the astral plane, it’s David’s turn to figure out how to take back control of his mind (and, hopefully save Syd’s life).

The Comedy Jam (Comedy Central, 10:00 p.m.) — Comedians share stories about a meaningful song, then perform the tune with a live band in this series, which begins with Tiffany Haddish going all out on Tina Turner’s “Proud Mary”; Bobby Lee doing Rod Stewart’s “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?”; and Chris Hardwick busting out “Wanted Dead or Alive” with Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora.

The Expanse (Syfy, 10:00 p.m.) – Bobbie is stuck in the middle of a political struggle between Earth and Mars.

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS, 10:30 p.m.) – Sam Bee is here to save journalism, one small town newspaper at a time.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Bill Hader, America Ferrera, Imagine Dragons

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Woody Harrelson, John Cena, Martin Garrix & Dua Lipa

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Glenn Close, Michael McKean, H. Jon Benjamin

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Kristen Bell, Bill Nighy, Aquilo, Charlie Benante

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Josh Gad, Judy Greer, Maggie Rogers

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Michael Pena

Conan: Erin Andrews, Big Show