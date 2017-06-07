What’s On Tonight: ‘Fargo’ Has A Tea Date (And Someone Might Die)

FX

Fargo (FX, 10:00 p.m.) – Nikki finds herself in a pretty bleak life or death situation while Emmitt tries to protect his own interests and Sy and Varga have a friendly (read: bloody) tea date.

2017 CMT Music Awards (TV Land, Spike, 8:00 p.m.) — Luke Bryan, Brett Eldredge, Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett, and Blake Shelton sing country music in front of a bunch country artists. That is all.

Jimmy Kimmel Live: Game Night (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – It’s Jimmy against Will Ferrell tonight. This should be good.

Little Big Shots (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – Tiny performers include sibling singers, a young cellist, a gymnastics champion, a 12-year-old opera singer from Holland, and a 10-year-old motivational speaker.

MasterChef (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – The season eight premiere wraps up with the nine remaining chefs cooking for a spot in the Top 20.

The Carmichael Show (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) – Joe takes the boys on a trip to visit his mother but things take a serious turn when she presents them with an end-of-life dilemma. I know this show is a NBC sitcom but damn, they go hard with the serious issues.

The F Word With Gordon Ramsay (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) – Ramsay pits more friends and family members against each other all to satisfy his fragile ego, and for the ratings. The ratings are pretty damn good.

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS, 10:30 p.m.) – Sam investigates what civil discourse looks like in Trump’s America. Spoiler: It’s not very civil.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live: Michael Keaton, Anthony Davis, Charlie Wilson featuring Robin Thicke

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Norm Macdonald, Chelsea Clinton, Robert Irwin, Rae Sremmurd

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Tilda Swinton, Andy Cohen, Jordan Klepper

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Alan Alda, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Desus & Mero, Jared Champion

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Tom Cruise, Jennifer Hudson, Russell Brand, Anthony Joshua, Kings of Leon

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Sebastian Junger, Nick Quested

Conan: Nick Offerman, Annabelle Wallis, Mark Normand