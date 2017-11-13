Hulu

Future Man (Hulu) – Josh Hutcherson is here as a janitor who leads a pretty boring life, cleaning up sh*t and playing video games in his time off until he’s recruited by a secret agency to travel back through time to prevent the extinction of humanity (because of his awesome gamer skills and chiseled jaw line I guess?).

Dancing With the Stars (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – The semifinals are here and each of the couples must perform two dances, one to a song chosen by the pair and one to an iconic dance performed in a past season.

Kevin Can Wait (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) – When Rootger slips and injures himself at work, Kevin and Vanessa devise a plan to protect the business in case he sues.

Lucifer (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – A reporter is out for revenge after he discovers Lucifer has been banging his estranged wife – who just happens to be Linda. So of course, things get messy.

Supergirl (CW, 8:00 p.m.) – Kara and Alex visit their hometown which leads to a painful memory surfacing and the sisters drawing closer together.

The Voice (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Jennifer and Blake reveal their Comeback Artists, and their teams will be cut in half, as they will each select three of their six remaining artists to complete their roster and move on to the final phase of the competition.

WWE Monday Night Raw (USA, 8:00 p.m.) — Roman Reigns returns for a reunion of The Shield.

Man With a Plan (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) – Season 2 premieres with Andi hiring a young new babysitter for the kids and getting pissed when her daughter goes to her instead for advice.

Ride With Norman Reedus (AMC, 9:00 p.m.) – Norman takes a ride from L.A. to Joshua Tree with Greg Nicotero.

Superior Donuts (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) – Franco gets jealous when the kid he signed up to mentor ends up bonding with Arthur.

The Gifted (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) – Reed and Sage uncover some alarming information about Lauren’s new friend while a call from Eclipse’s ex-lover forces him to revisit his dark past in order to protect the group.

Valor (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — While Nora prepares to prove herself to Gallo, she also considers confessing the truth to Ian.

9JKL (CBS, 9:30 p.m.) — When Harry gets sick, Josh accompanies Judy on a pre-planned anniversary spa getaway where everyone believes they are a couple.

Robert Kirkman’s Secret History of Comics (AMC, 10:00 p.m.) – Kirkman spotlights a man who created a feminist superhero inspired by both his wife and his mistress.

Scorpion (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) – The team throws a medieval birthday party for Sylvester but the revelry is cut short when a group tries to rob a nearby police evidence locker.

The Brave (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) – The team lands in enemy territory after tracking an undocumented drone that crash-landed in Mongolia.

The Good Doctor (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) – Shaun confronts some nasty prejudices from an unlikely source when he treats a patient with autism.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Jeff Daniels, Mary J. Blige

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Joe Biden, Elton John

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Carey Mulligan, Beanie Feldstein, Danny Bowien, Michel’le Baptiste

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Jason Segel, Seth Rogen, Jaden Smith

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Hari Kondabolu