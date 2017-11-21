What’s On Tonight: Netflix Gets Its Own Western With ‘Godless’

Netflix

Godless (Netflix) – Netflix is getting its own Western with this series from Scott Frank. The show follows a local outlaw gang led by a pretty terrifying Jeff Daniels as they burn, pillage, and murder their way through the desert in search of one of their own who has defected and stolen their loot. Meanwhile, a town run entirely by women after a mining accident killed off all of the men tries to bring business and life back to their community.

Lethal Weapon (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – Riggs suffers from nightmares that bring up old wounds from his childhood and Murtaugh has a problem with Trish’s new work friend, who turns out to be Scottie Pippen.

NCIS (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) – The team’s Thanksgiving plans are disrupted when Delilah goes into labor early and an MI6 officer, who was close friends with Sloane, is murdered.

The Flash (CW, 8:00 p.m.) – The CW’s superhero-verse is gearing up for its huge crossover event next week with Barry and Iris putting the final touches on their wedding planning and The Flash coming face to face with DeVoe.

The Middle (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Axl heads to Chicago to visit Hutch for the weekend but discovers that his friend, who has his own apartment and a job, is now acting more like a responsible adult than the free-spirited college student he once knew.

The Voice (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – One contestant gets the boot.

Fresh Off the Boat (ABC, 8:30 p.m.) – Louis lies to Jessica about how good her new horror novel is which gets him into trouble when Kenny Rogers pays a visit to Cattleman’s Ranch and Jessica insists he present her book to Rogers’ agent.

Bull (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — As Thanksgiving approaches, Bull releases his team to enjoy the holiday with their families, only to find himself working a case solo when he agrees to help a boxer who is being tried for murder.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (CW, 9:00 p.m.) – With Sara out of commission, the team finds a new Anachronism that leads them to the jungles of Vietnam and a time-displaced Gorilla Godd.

Dancing With the Stars (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) – A bunch of artists pop up to perform holiday music as the season comes to a close and a winner is crowned.

Major Crimes (TNT, 9:00 p.m.) — Sharon continues to investigate the disappearance of the St. Joseph’s Three, their relationship with an overly protective priest, and the possibility that two of the teens could be killers.

The Mick (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — Mickey and Jimmy bring the gang back to their hometown of Warwick to celebrate the retirement of Jimmy’s high school baseball number and Jimmy discovers it was Mickey that ruined his chances of a professional baseball career.

This Is Us (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) – In the past, Rebecca encourages Kate to pursue her dream of a music career while in the present, Kate and Toby’s relationship takes an unexpected turn.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Fox, 9:30 p.m.) – Jake and Amy’s first Thanksgiving with their future in-laws does not go well and Holt suspects his crew when his special Thanksgiving pie goes missing at the precinct.

Damnation (USA, 10:00 p.m.) — Creeley and Bessie get on the Black Legion’s radar in a bad way and Seth and Amelia try to win back the farmers when their farms face foreclosure.

NCIS: New Orleans (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — Pride second-guesses evidence suggesting homeless kids are the suspects in the murder of a petty officer.

Tosh.0 (Comedy Central, 10:00 p.m.) – In which Tosh puts 2017 out of its misery and becomes the biggest Christmas star since Jesus.

Chicago Med (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) – Season three begins with the doctors trying to bring justice to the perpetrator in the shooting of Dr. Charles and Halstead and Manning working on a heart-wrenching case that forces them to examine their own feelings.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Gwen Stefani, Justin Hartley, Johnny Bananas

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: John Leguizamo, Daveed Diggs, Gregory Porter

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Jeff Daniels, Danielle Brooks, Daniel Caesar

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Chris Hardwick, Camila Mendes, Rag’n’Bone Man