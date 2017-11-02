NBC

The Good Place (NBC, 8:30 p.m.) – Janet causes problems for Michael as Eleanor lets Chidi in on a secret. Jason puts Tahani in a tough spot.

S.W.A.T.(CBS, 10:00 p.m.) – The series premiere of this cop drama starring Shemar Moore follows a S.W.A.T. leader torn between loyalty to his team and to the streets when he’s tasked with creating a unit that will serve as the last stop in law enforcement in L.A.

Alias Grace (Netflix) – Netflix is trying their hand at a Margaret Atwood adaptation, this time based on a true story about a housemaid and immigrant who might have been wrongly imprisoned for the murder of her employer in 1843.

Gotham (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – Gordon and Bullock head to the Narrows to stop Professor Pyg’s reign of terror and Bruce meets up with an old friend who invites him out for a little fun.

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Arizona, April, and Maggie treat a woman who’s hiding a deadly secret while the boys take the day off to go sailing.

Supernatural (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Sam, Dean, and Jack investigate the mysterious deaths of patients of a grief counselor and each are forced to deal with their own emotional issues.

Superstore (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – When Mateo resorts to using some strange home remedies to cure his ear infection, Amy and Jonah look into alternatives to Cloud 9’s terrible health care plan.

The Big Bang Theory (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) – With Bernadette and Wolowitz both laid up sick, Penny steps in to care for Halley. Meanwhile, Sheldon goes head-to-head with Wil Wheaton for the role of the new Professor Proton.

Young Sheldon (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) – Sheldon uses some advice from a self-help book to make a new friend and appease his mother.

Arrow (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Just as Oliver starts to get things in order, Black Siren launches another attack on the citizens of Star City.

Scandal (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) – Olivia and Mellie band together to assert their power and Cyrus petitions Congress to declare war in Bashran.

Van Helsing (Syfy, 9:00 p.m.) – Things get bloody when Vanessa faces off against Sam and Flesh, Mohamad, and Lucky take desperate steps to save their lives.

Will & Grace (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) – Will, Grace, and Jack try to help Karen move past personal tragedy as the two men struggle to get their business off the ground.

Mom (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) – Season five premieres with Christy risking it all to help a fellow alcoholic and Bonnie dealing with a case of cold feet when it comes to her relationship with Adam.

The Orville (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — Ed and the crew set out to save Dr. Finn, her two sons, and Isaac after their shuttle gets thrown into uncharted space and they crash-land on a moon that is light years from the Orville.

Life in Pieces (CBS, 9:30 p.m.) – Season three begins with the entire Hughes family moving into John and Joan’s home after their kitchen is destroyed and their presence creates chaos.

Great News (NBC, 9:30 p.m.) — Jeremy invites Katie to do some “real reporting” and go on a stakeout with him but Carol gets suspicious about Jeremy’s motives and recruits Greg on a stakeout of her own.

Better Things (FX, 10:00 p.m.) – Sam confronts her past when her ex-husband’s dad shows up asking for more spousal support.

Chicago Fire (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — After heroically saving a mother and newborn baby from a rooftop fire, Kidd receives surprising news: she’s being transferred. Severide and Casey believe something is off about the turn of events, prompting them to investigate.

How to Get Away With Murder (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) – Annalise receives some unexpected help with her class-action lawsuit from a former colleague and details about Isaac’s past are revealed.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Kim Kardashian, Linkin Bridge, guest host Jennifer Lawrence

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Alec Baldwin, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Elbow

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Whoopi Goldberg, Kathryn Hahn, Courtney Barnett & Kurt Vile

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Rosie O’Donnell, David France, Anton Fig

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Kristen Bell, Dianna Agron, Gary Clark Jr.

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Gabrielle Union

Conan: Mila Kunis, Maria Bamford, King Krule