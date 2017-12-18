HBO

Gunpowder (HBO, 10:00 p.m.) – HBO’s latest Kit Harington-starring drama kicks off the first of its three-part run recounting the Gunpowder Plot in early 17th-century England, when a group of Catholics conspired to overthrow King James I. The first episode follows Harington as a young nobleman out for revenge and determined to defend his faith.

Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) – Freeform is giving us a behind-the-scenes look at the amount of work it takes to create Christmas magic at some of the most popular Walt Disney World theme parks.

Kevin Can Wait (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) – Vanessa and Kevin reminisce on their first patrol together as their families gather for holiday celebrations.

The Great Christmas Light Fight (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – Season five ends with a handful of new over-the-top holiday displays competing for that cash prize. Tonight’s contenders include a mine shaft and castle, in Scottsdale, Arizona; display of 115,000 incandescent and LED lights in Durham, N.C.; and winter wonderland in Waco, Texas.

The Voice (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – The first half of the show’s two-part season 13 finale sees the finalists performing one last time for the judges and for America’s vote.

Man With a Plan (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) – When their neighborhood potluck turns out to be a bust, Adam and Andi go to extremes to get back into their community’s good graces.

Superior Donuts (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) – Franco works overtime to help Arthur win a local election as Tush and Randy realize they crossed paths long before the donut shop.

The Hollywood Walk of Fame Honors (CW, 9:00 p.m.) – Just a recap of all of the stars who’ve been honored with their own star on the Walk of Fame this year. That list includes Amy Adams, Adam Levine, Hugh Laurie, Viola Davis and Chris Pratt, as well as George Segal, Allison Janney, Ice Cube, John Goodman, Jeffrey Tambor, Goldie Hawn, and Kurt Russell.

9JKL (CBS, 9:30 p.m.) — Josh and Nick coach their friend Luke on how to amicably break up with his girlfriend, Sydney, so that it won’t jeopardize Josh’s spot in her coveted spin class.

Scorpion (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) – Walter has an It’s A Wonderful Life moment when he foregoes spending the holidays with the team, ends up falling down a flight of stairs, banging his head, and waking up in a dream world where Team Scorpion doesn’t exist.

Tarantula (TBS, 10:00/10:30 p.m.) – Echo’s decision to share Paja’s secret with the rest of the residents results in unexpected consequences. Later, a rift is formed in Echo and Booty’s friendship when they build their own hot springs.

The Year in Memoriam 2017 (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) – ABC pays tribute to the people we lost this year including Mary Tyler Moore, Don Rickles, Glen Campbell, Tom Petty, Chuck Berry, and Jerry Lewis.

Ellen’s Game of Games (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) – The premiere of this new game series hosted by Ellen DeGeneres sees a group of contestants competing in some truly out-there contests inspired by the comedian’s talk show.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Anna Kendrick, Rhett & Link, Randy Newman

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Kenny Chesney, Aaron Sorkin