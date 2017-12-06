SYFY

Happy! (Syfy, 10:00 p.m.) – This weird new offering from Syfy is based on a graphic novel by the same name. Christopher Meloni plays Nick Sax, a dirty ex-cop-turned-hit-man who seems to be enjoying his aimless life of booze, drugs, and sex until a job goes south and the police and the mob try to hunt him down. There’s also another killer on the loose, a missing kid, and an imaginary blue Pegasus named Happy, who helps Nick in his quest to clear his name by remaining exasperatingly optimistic all the time. Told you it was weird.

Knightfall (HIST, 10:00 p.m.) – History’s newest drama chronicles the rise, but mostly the fall of the Knights Templar who were persecuted, tortured, and burned at the stake in 1307. In the opening episode, a Knight named Landry has doubts about the Order’s destiny as the brothers take up arms to defend one of their own.

Empire (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – Jamal’s sobriety is put at risk as Diana DuBois’ master plan unfolds leaving the Lyon family in chaos.

Riverdale (CW, 8:00 p.m.) – After serving the shortest sentence possible for hiding a dead kid’s body, FP is released from jail and Jughead plans a welcome home party for his dad with help from Betty and the Serpents.

Survivor: Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) – The castaways are visited by loved ones and another immunity idol is up for grabs.

The Goldbergs (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – Beverly is forced to make some big life changes after Erica demands some space from her mom while she’s doing her whole college thing.

Speechless (ABC, 8:30 p.m.) – JJ and Ray win tickets to an early screening of Star Wars: The Last Jedi but JJ is tempted to the dark side when a pretty classmate tries to convince him to give her his friend’s pass.

Dynasty (CW, 9:00 p.m.) – The city’s annual tree lighting ceremony stirs up ghosts from the family’s past as Fallon tries to move on from her former flame and Steven and Jeff band together to right an old wrong.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — The cops get tangled in an elaborate online hoax that leads to the rape of a popular social media star. Seriously, how many rape cases does this show have per season? Anyone got any numbers?

Modern Family (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) – Mitchell’s plan to teach Cam and Lily a lesson backfires as Phil strikes out on his own in the real estate game, but not before he embarks on a solo camping trip to help boost his confidence.

SEAL Team (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) – Clay survives his first day with Jason’s unit as the team attempt to rescue a Russian scientist and his wife in Afghanistan.

Star (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — Things don’t go as planned during a radio interview to promote the upcoming showcase and the love triangle drama between Noah, Alex, and Star intensifies.

Vikings (HIST, 9:00 p.m.) – With tensions running high, Ragnar Lothbrok’s sons are pitted against each other following the battle at York and each must choose a side.

American Housewife (ABC, 9:30 p.m.) – Greg and Katie befriend a new couple who happen to not have kids and Anna-Kat pressures Taylor and Oliver into helping her with a storytelling project, which turns out to be a little more gruesome than intended.

Chicago P.D. (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) – Voight finally discovers the identity of the mole in his precinct as the unit investigates a pill mill spreading into the Chicago suburbs after the overdose of a judge’s daughter.

Criminal Minds (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) – Two members of a conspiracy group in Roswell, New Mexico go missing so the team heads out there to do some digging.

Designated Survivor (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) – Hannah continues to hunt down leads to exonerate the first lady as the White House interns begin answering letters addressed to the president – letters that may lead them to saving a life.

Mr. Robot (USA, 10:00 p.m.) – Elliot goes after a former friend as Mr. Robot starts leaving cryptic messages.

Broad City (Comedy Central, 10:30 p.m.) – The girls plan on celebrating their “Friendiversary” until they witness something terrible.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Vanessa Kirby, Jules Sylvester, guest host Neil Patrick Harris

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: John Cena, Bridget Everett, Beck

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Ed Helms, Christopher Jackson, Bleachers

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Dax Shepard, Lily James, Max Brooks, Brooks Wackerman

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Kristen Wiig, Morgan Freeman, Seth MacFarlane

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: St. Vincent

Conan: Denis Leary, Frankie Shaw, Khalid Rahmaan