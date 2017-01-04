FXX

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (FXX, 10:00 p.m.) — The gang is back and taking things to a whole new level of deplorable when Season 12 premieres. After watching The Wiz during a bad thunderstorm, a freak bolt of lightning surges through an electrical blanket and turns the entire crew black. The rest of the episode sees them trying to figure out why and how their race change happened.

Man Seeking Woman (FXX, 10:30 p.m.) — The season three premiere of Man Seeking Woman marks a huge departure for the oddball comedy series. The show is going from focusing on a strange guy’s dating habits to looking at what happens when that guy actually finds love — with an equally weird girl. Katie Findlay takes the spotlight as Lucy, Josh’s (Jay Baruchel) and from the looks of things, the new addition and direction of the show is a good one.

Blindspot (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Blindspot returns with Patterson and Roman missing and them racing to find them before Shepherd does.

Lethal Weapon (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — A turf war between a new generation of drug dealers and a Koreatown gang breaks out and Riggs and Murtaugh are caught in the middle. Murtaugh must deal with a temporary new partner while Riggs goes on a blind date with Trish’s co-worker.

The Goldbergs (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Beverly takes a page from Mr. Keating’s Dead Poets Society speech to inspire the chemistry class she’s subbing for but all she ends up doing is embarrassing Barry.

Undercover Boss (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — Renee Maloney, co-founder and CFO of Painting With a Twist, works undercover at her paint-and-sip franchise where aspiring artists come to test out their skills with a bit of liquid courage.

Speechless (ABC, 8:30 p.m.) — The family’s spontaneous road trip is interrupted by an emergency involving Ray’s appendix. Meanwhile, back at school, Kenneth’s routine isn’t the same without JJ.

Criminal Minds (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — Rossi receives an interesting birthday gift: his serial killer nemesis Tommy Yates gives him a call to tell him the location of his latest victim.

Frequency (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Frank and Raimy devise a plan to kill the Nightingale but Frank seems reluctant to go through with it.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — Tucker considers his retirement and his relationship with Benson as the team investigates a rape case years in the making.

Modern Family (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — Cam tries to make up for his disastrous Thanksgiving Day meal by cooking a New Year’s Day dinner, but when that too goes awry, Mitch calls in help from an ex-boyfriend. Meanwhile, Phil gets a shock when his dad’s new girlfriend turns out to be his old baby sitter. Jay and Gloria plan for Joe’s future.

Vikings (History, 9:00 p.m.) — Well we lost another great character to 2016. Though we’re sad to see [redacted] go, the show now has an opening to explore some secondary characters and take new risks. Tonight, Bjorn’s fleet launches a surprise attack, while Lagertha’s quest for power continues in Kattegat.

Star (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — Star puts her career on the line to make things right with a producer that holds a secret that threatens the group’s big performance at a music festival.

Blackish (ABC, 9:30 p.m.) — Dre and Bow try to protect the kids from the dangers of the internet by banning it from their house. Yeah, that backfires.

Chicago P.D. (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Voight welcomes a new member to the team when Ruzek takes an undercover assignment; Lindsay meets her biological dad; and the team hunts for a serial killer linked to a string of recent murders.

Code Black (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — Leanne defies Campbell’s order and uses the hospital helicopter to reunite a family for the last time.

Incorporated (Syfy, 10:00 p.m.) — Ben and Theo must rethink their next move as Laura relives painful memories from eight years ago that changed her relationships with Elizabeth and Julian.

Match Game (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Jason Alexander, Cheryl Hines, Ice T, Ellie Kemper, Wayne Brady and Caroline Rhea are the celebrity panelists in the second-season opener.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Kevin Costner, Andy Richter, K. Trevor Wilson

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Kate Beckinsale, Chris Messina, Jen Kirkman

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Jim Parsons, America Ferrera, Glass Animals

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Omar Saif Ghobash