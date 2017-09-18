Netflix

Jerry Before Seinfeld (Netflix) – Netflix is giving us its first Seinfeld stand-up special. Jerry returns to his roots, performing at Comic Strip Live – the Manhattan club responsible for some of today’s greatest comedians. In between a 50 minute set we get glimpses of Seinfeld’s method, his past routines, and some new filmed on-the-street bits. Basically, this show is just a way of proving the guy’s still got it.

Dancing With the Stars (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – Season 25 kicks off with celebs like Drew Scott, Terrell Owens, Debbie Gibson, Barbara Cororan, Derek Fisher, and Nick and Vanessa Lachey picking their partners and hitting the dance floor.

American Ninja Warrior (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – Season nine ends with the best Ninjas tackling the final stages of Mount Midoriyama.

So You Think You Can Dance (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – The Final Four prove why they’ve made it this far.

WWE Monday Night Raw (USA, 8:00 p.m.) – Roman Reigns and John Cena make an appearance as Alexa Bliss defends her women’s title against Nia Jax.

I Hart Food (Food Network, 10:00 p.m.) – Hannah goes hunting in Missoula, tasting lamb and polenta, bison tacos, and a 36-ounce rib eye.

Midnight, Texas (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) – Season one ends with Hell (literally) on Earth. As Manfred leads the town in a fight to take back their home from the Underworld, Bobo risks everything to save Fiji from the demon set on claiming her.

To Tell the Truth (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Nikki Glaser, Mel Brooks, Cloris Leachman, and Michaela Watkins judge a monster-truck driver, a dating disaster, and a kindergarten teacher who’s also a pro wrestler.

People of Earth (TBS, 10:30 p.m.) – Walsh helps Jeff after he’s blackmailed by Eric and Richard enlists the help of the group when he decides to sue his former employer for wrongful termination.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Julie Bowen, Kumail Nanjiani, Fall Out Boy

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Demi Lovato, John Cleese

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: An anniversary special

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Lonzo Ball, Sonequa Martin-Green, Prof. Robert Winston

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Gucci Mane

Conan: Fred Savage, Paula Patton, Shane Torres