The Gifted (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) – Season one ends with Jade facing a moral crossroads and Reed and Caitlin taking matters into their own hands when it comes to fighting the Sentinel Services.

Judd Apatow: The Return (Netflix) – Judd Apatow returns to stand-up after 25 years with this new Netflix special that sees him riffing on everything from fatherhood and marriage to Trump, Obama, and career fails.

Kevin Can Wait (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) – Kevin ends up cock-blocking Vanessa after she asks him to help her get a date with a hot personal trainer and he uses the opportunity to begin training with the guy.

Lucifer (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – Season three ends with Lucifer doing everything in his power to get his devil face back and Trixie questioning her relationship with her dad after meeting Charlotte.

The Great Christmas Light Fight (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – More families enter their over-the-top decorations into the competition. Tonight, a synchronized light show in Florida, and 80 foot tall Christmas tree in Pennsylvania, and a patriotic display in North Dakota get their time in the spotlight.

The Voice (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – The Top 8 artists team up for competitive mash-up duets.

Man With a Plan (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) – Andi helps Kate fight for a spot on the boys’ soccer team and points out Adam’s unconscious bias in his hiring methods when he only interviews men for a new job. In other words, Andi’s really putting in work this episode.

Superior Donuts (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) – Franco tries to get Arthur and the rest of the shop into the holiday spirit when he offers to help a homeless man get back on his feet and Tush and Sweatpants compete to be the more popular Santa.

Valor (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — The Shadow Raiders are sent out on a mission which, if successful, could mean a dire outcome for Nora and Gallo.

9JKL (CBS, 9:30 p.m.) – Harry and Judy land background roles after visiting the set of Josh’s new movie and making an impression on the director.

Scorpion (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) – The team tries to get their minds off Cabe’s possible prison stint by focusing their energy on trying to save a dog stuck in a cistern.

Tarantula (TBS, 10:00/10:30 p.m.) – A friend’s romance troubles force Echo to intervene. Later, Echo must save a man’s life after his egg-frying antics cause problems.

The Bachelor: Countdown to Arie (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — A preview of Season 22 features a look at Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s life, his family and love of racing, including his journey to find love with one of America’s favorite Bachelorettes, Emily Maynard, and how his heart was broken. In other words, ABC’s hoping you take pity on a wealthy white guy because a woman rejected him.

Better Late than Never (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Henry Winkler, William Shatner, George Foreman, Terry Bradshaw, and comedian Jeff Dye preview the second season of their travel series by heading to Munich, Berlin, Lithuania, Sweden, Barcelona, Madrid, and Morocco.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Zendaya, Billy Crudup, Big Sean & Metro Boomin

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Matt Damon, Rahm Emanuel, Juanes

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Anthony Anderson, Hong Chau, Amanda Seales, Mark Guiliana

The Late Late Show With James Corden: James Franco, Dave Franco, Hanson

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Pete Souza

Conan: Ed Helms, Fareed Zakaria, Electric Guest