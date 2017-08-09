Pop



Swedish Dicks (Pop, 8:00 p.m.) – This new comedy-drama from Pop is a Scandinavian import that premiered a year ago but is just making its way stateside. There’s really no way to describe this other than to say that Peter Stormare (that guy from American Gods) created it and he’s playing a stunt man turned PI who teams up with a DJ to solve a case. Oh, and Keanu Reeves is in this thing.

America’s Got Talent (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – The show recaps the best performances of season 12 (so far).

Big Brother (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) – Another Power of Veto competition is held.

MasterChef (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – Past champion Shaun O’Neale returns to challenge the cooks to create a dish from his new cookbook. The winner receives an advantage in the competition while the losing chefs must face off in a coconut-themed elimination challenge.

Hood Adjacent With James Davis (Comedy Central, 9:00/9:30 p.m.) – James reminisces on his love for gold and how the sport has taken him to some of the whitest places on Earth and forced him to examine his own identity. Later, James explores the meaning of “Black Girl Magic” and how black women continue to triumph despite all odds.

Salvation (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) – Jillian confronts Liam about his secret as Darius recruits Grace and Harris for a dangerous mission.

Suits (USA, 9:00 p.m.) – Harvey goes to Louis for help handling a sensitive matter while Donna screens new additions to the firm and Mike juggles his regular workload with a pro bono case.

The Story of Diana (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) – Part one of the two-part special explores Princess Diana’s life and legacy through interviews of the people who knew her best.

Wahlburgers (A&E, 9:00/9:30 p.m.) – Season eight kicks off with Mark, Donnie, and Paul heading to Houston to cheer on the New England Patriots. Later, Donnie invites food critic Day’m Drops to Wahlburgers to help convince Paul to change up the fries.

Blood Drive (Syfy, 10:00 p.m.) – Grace battles a mystic restaurateur and a fatally injured Arthur embarks on a vision quest.

Broadchurch (BBC, 10:00 p.m.) – Ellie’s big breakthrough carries a high cost for the Latimers.

Snowfall (FX, 10:00 p.m.) — Gustavo and Lucia enlist business partners from Gustavo’s past as Franklin has a surprising encounter after turning to Jerome for help.

The Carmichael Show (NBC, 10:00/10:30 p.m.) – The family voices their disapproval after discovering how Jerrod and Maxine celebrated their anniversary which causes the couple to take stock of their relationship. Later, in the series finale, Bobby’s new girlfriend sparks conversation about money that opens Jerrod’s eyes to Maxine’s financial situation and has him asking some hard questions.

Younger (TV Land, 10:00 p.m.) – Kelsey takes a trip upstate with Josh and Lauren Liza’s new author makes an unexpected pitch.

The Sinner (USA, 10:00 p.m.) – Mason begins to uncover more about Cora’s past which leads him down a dark path as Cora tries to block Ambrose’s investigation.

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS, 10:30 p.m.) – Sam profiles a group of Kurdish women who’ve taken work-life balance to a new level.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Jim Parsons, Damson Idris, the War on Drugs

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Brie Larson, Marlon Wayans, Brett Eldredge

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Robert Pattinson, David Tennant, Niecy Nash

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Colin Jost, Michael Che, Brian Knappenberger, Venzella Joy

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Maya Rudolph, Elizabeth Olsen, James Blunt

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: “Trump’s Best, Smartest People: Such Great People”

Conan: Wesley Snipes, Louie Anderson, Drew Lynch