Getty Image

Kennedy Center Honors (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — Stephen Colbert hosts the 39th annual celebration in Washington, D.C. Argentine pianist Martha Argerich, rock band the Eagles, actor Al Pacino, gospel and blues singer Mavis Staples and musician James Taylor are among the honored guests, and Darius Rucker, Sheryl Crow, Garth Brooks, Bonnie Raitt, Andra Day, Itzhak Perlman, Cynthia Erivo, Kings of Leon, Vince Gill, and Bob Seger are slated to perform. Usually I’d say skip this thing, especially if other shows are actually on, but tonight’s awards show is the last for President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama and that alone makes it worth a watch.

Search Party Marathon (TBS, starts at 7:30 p.m.) — If you haven’t binged this nine episode series yet, here’s your chance. The show stars Alia Shawkat of Arrested Development fame, and her band of social media obsessed millennial friends who go searching for a missing college acquaintance. It’s hilarious, at times pretty profound and it’s got some really great celeb cameos.

WWE SmackDown (USA, 8:00 p.m.) — John Cena is making his big return to Smackdown tonight and not everyone is happy about it.

Eero Saarinen: American Masters (PBS, 8:00 p.m.) — American Masters ends season 30 with a profile of Finnish-American architect Eero Saarinen. If the name doesn’t familiar, maybe his work will jog your memory. He’s the guy who designed St. Louis’ iconic Gateway Arch.

The Simpsons Marathon (FXX, starts at 8:00 p.m.) — FXX is giving us a mini Simpsons marathon since, you know, nothing else worth watching is on. If none of these other listings interest you, kick back and watch Homer make a run for mayor of Springfield, accidentally enroll in military boot camp and convince himself that his son is a sociopath.

Good Behavior (TNT, 9:00 p.m.) — This time it’s Letty posting her mother’s bail, which raises questions as to who is the better caretaker for her son Jacob. Meanwhile, Jacob’s dad pays an uninvited visit to a family event.

No Tomorrow (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Hank covers for Deirdre while she’s out sick but Kareema goes digging into her past and makes a startling discovery about Deirdre’s work reputation. Meanwhile, Xavier confronts his father and Evle reconnects with Timothy.

Shooter (USA, 10:00 p.m.) — Bob Lee continues his hunt for the real shooter which takes him on a cross country road trip. Nadine meets with an Ukrainian reporter who may be able to shed light on the conspiracy.