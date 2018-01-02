Fox

LA To Vegas (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) – Fox’s new comedy follows the crew of a budget airline that works the weekend shift on a route from Los Angeles to Las Vegas. The passengers are always the same group of hopeful millionaires trying to gamble their way to big bucks on their days off and the crew is a group of eccentric weirdos captained by a shameless alcoholic pilot played by Dylan McDermott.

Ellen’s Game of Games (NBC, 8:00/9:00 p.m.) – Ellen challenges contestants to play games like “Bet Your Wife,” in which two wives are suspended 30 feet in the air while their husbands bet on how many things the wife can name in 30 seconds, and “One Eyed Monster,” which finds contestants answering trivia questions inside an oversized one-eyed monster, trying to avoid being swallowed whole. Later, Ellen convinces new contestants to play “Blindfolded Musical Chairs,” which is probably as embarrassing as you can imagine.

Lethal Weapon (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – Riggs and Murtaugh investigate a counterfeit money operation but when a group of teenagers gets involved, Murtaugh must face the problems he’s been having with his own son.

NCIS (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) – Torres and Bishop pose as a criminal couple for hire in order to catch an illegal drug runner operating out of a local Virginian marina.

The Middle (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – The boys take a road trip with Mike’s father that leads them to a surprising final destination while Frankie helps Sue sort out her feelings for Sean Donahue.

Fresh Off the Boat (ABC, 8:30 p.m.) – Louis and Marvin embark on a free cruise while Honey deals with an unsupportive mother and best friend after her hippie parenting class faces ridicule from her own mom and Jessica.

Blackish (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) – Ruby helps the twins get out of doing their homework while Bow struggles to get back to work after her maternity leave.

Bull (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) – Bull represents a teenager arrested for robbing a jewelry store with an older man she disappeared with 18 months ago and tries to argue that the young woman was a victim of the man’s abuse and manipulation.

The Mick (Fox, 9:30 p.m.) — Sabrina decides to throw a get-together with talented artists in order to impress them. After learning that Ben’s new friend has a celebrity mom who loves art, Mickey decides to co-host the event in order to befriend her.

Chicago Med (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Goodwin and Choi attempt to treat a young woman with HIV symptoms and no insurance who refuses to take the test while Sarah grows increasingly worried over the hospital’s security and Noah faces his first patient death as a resident.

Kevin (Probably) Saves the World (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) – Kevin’s feeling pretty good about himself after finding the first righteous soul so of course things will probably go wrong when he decides to help a stranger start dating again after a bad break-up.

NCIS: New Orleans (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) – Percy reconnects with her former ATF partner following a deadly armed robbery that may trace back to the agency.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: David Duchovny, Arie Luyendyk Jr., Dusty Slay

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Anderson Cooper, Maz Jobrani, Margo Price