What’s On Tonight: Netflix’s ‘Lady Dynamite’ Is Back For Season 2

Netflix

Lady Dynamite (Netflix) – Lady Dynamite returns for season two and though it seemed like actress/comedian Maria Bamford had gotten her happy ending, this season she finds out living with a significant other while managing her mental illness and starring on a streaming series is tough work.

Supernatural (CW, 8:00 p.m.) – Castiel makes his triumphant return as Sam and Dean investigate a case involving a demented doctor.

Better Things (FX, 10:00 p.m.) – Sam and the girls go on a girls trip.

Gotham (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – Gordon and Bullock are at odds after Gordon is offered the position of GCPD captain and Penguin is out for revenge on Nygma.

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – A roller coaster at a county fair derails and while treating some of the victims, the doctors are faced with ghosts from their pasts.

The Big Bang Theory (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) – Penny and Bernadette give Koothrappali some relationship advice and Sheldon partners with Bert on a research project.

Young Sheldon (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) – Sheldon has a crisis of faith when his father is rushed to the emergency room and the kids have to figure out their own way to the hospital.

Arrow (CW, 9:00 p.m.) – Vigilante makes a return to Star City as the team try to rescue Joe after he’s taken hostage by a band of mercenaries.

Scandal (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) – Quinn and Charlie celebrate their big day while Cyrus, Mellie, and Jake deal with a new crisis in the Middle East.

Van Helsing (Syfy, 9:00 p.m.) – Dimitri makes a bid for power and a secret that Doc has been protecting finally comes to light.

Mom (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) – Bonnie is suspicious when her brother Ray returns from rehab and starts bonding with Adam but she’s got bigger things to worry about when she’s stopped by the cops after taking a joyride in Ray’s car.

The Orville (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) – The crew is asked to mediate a peace treaty between two warring cultures but a familiar face from Kelly and Ed’s past threatens to derail the talks. Please God, let it be blue alien Rob Lowe.

Life in Pieces (CBS, 9:30 p.m.) — When Jen invites her boss, Paul, and his wife over to dinner to impress him, she and Greg can’t remember his wife’s name and scramble to avoid embarrassment.

How to Get Away With Murder (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Laurel and Michaela hit a roadblock after someone discovers their plans to take down Laurel’s father.

S.W.A.T. (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) – Hondo’s control of the team is put in jeopardy when Street defies orders while hunting down four escaped convicts.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Josh Hutcherson, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Dan Auerbach

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: William H. Macy, Jay Pharoah, Rationale

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Mark Wahlberg, Martin McDonagh, Nathan Davilmar

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Gael Garcia Bernal, Jason Momoa, Sam Smith

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Van Jones

Conan: Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg, Mel Gibson, John Lithgow, Linda Cardellini, Rachel Feinstein, Jon Dore